Related Stories

Nine people have been confirmed dead and two others seriously injured in a fatal motor accident at Acokara trading center, Ogwal sub-county in Oyam district yesterday. The deceased include four children and five women.
North Kyoga regional police spokesperson David Ongom Odong says that the driver of a Fuso lorry registration number UAK 425G, swayed off the road in an attempt to save two children who were crossing the road.
The vehicle lost control in the process and rammed into traders at a roadside market.
Eight people died instantly and one other died on the way to Atapara hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Sharon Akidi, Prossy Atino, Ronnie Omara, Ivan Ojok, Ruth Okada, Josephine Akello, Jennty Ocaa, Esther Amuna and Gertrude Akao. Four of the dead were minors from two different families.
The injured were identified as Gloria Anyango and Joyce Ogola who have all been admitted at Atapara hospital in critical condition.
Ongom said the vehicle was transporting maize produce from Barrwot village to Otwal trading center. He said the driver of the ill-fated vehicle is on the run.
Infuriated by the incident, residents turned rowdy and burnt the truck to scrap. Ongom said postmortem were done and the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families on Saturday morning for burial.
