Related Stories

East Africa and South Africa have registered the highest increments in international travel arrivals in 2016 according to data analysed between January and August.
According to a new report released by a travellers' analytics company, FowardKeys, East Africa and South Africa have registered 11.2 percent and 11.4 increments respectively in air travellers between January and August 2016 compared to the same period last year.
ForwardKeys, which predicts future travel patterns by crunching and analysing 14 million booking transactions a day, says the travellers increments in East Africa and South Africa show exceptional performances when compared to Africa as a whole whose growth is at 5.6 percent.
According to the report, countries like Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, which for long have been attractive tourist destinations, have this year registered little growth or declines in travellers’ numbers.
The analysis further shows that the East African countries that received increased number of inward travels, including by tourists, are Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mauritius, Kenya and Rwanda.
But despite registering a decline in international arrivals, northern African countries still rank highly. South Africa takes the lion’s share of all travels to Africa at 13 percent. 9 percent of the travellers chose Egypt while 8 percent chose Morocco. 5 percent opted for Mauritius while 4 percent opted for Kenya, Algeria and Tunisia. 3 percent travelled to Tanzania and Ethiopia as their destinations and 2 percent chose Nigeria.
Commenting on the results, the chief executive officer of ForwardKeys, Olivier Jager, said they are seeing a tale of two Africas; in which North African countries suffering from political instability and terror activities and Sub-Saharan African countries powering ahead.
The company also looked ahead at bookings to East Africa up to December and says the picture is highly encouraging. International bookings for travel to East African countries up to the end of December grew by 17.3 percent ahead of where they were at the same time last year.
Analysing the bookings made for September to December this year, 13.7 percent will be coming from the United Kingdom (UK), 13.6 percent from Germany. 11.6 percent from USA, 4.6 percent from France while 3.6 percent will come from Netherlands. 3.5 percent will arrive from South Africa. 3 percent will come from Sweden, 2.9 percent from Switzerland, 2.8 percent from Spain and 2.7 percent from India.
Europe is the dominant force, providing 46.1% of air traffic to Africa and has grown by 2.5 percent this year from the previous year. Travels from Americas have gone up by 12.7 percent, Asia Pacific up by 12.4 percent, the Middle East up by 9.6% percent and travel within Africa up by 5.4% percent.
The report also analysed airport capacity, defined by the total number of seats, revealing that the stars in terms of growth are Nairobi, Kigali and Kilimanjaro. Uganda’s only international airport, Entebbe does not feature.
On the capacity for flights within East Africa, the report also shows that Nairobi, Kigali and Kilimanjaro also did well. Uganda is the only country in the region without a national carrier.
The data has been released ahead of AviaDev, a new airline route development conference and Africa's highest profile hotel investment conference, which will be held next month in Kigali, Rwanda, from October 4-6.
Jonathan Worsley, an organizer of the two conferences, said if what is happening in Rwanda becomes a yardstick against which other East African countries measure themselves, he would expect this strong growth to continue. Rwanda recently embarked on the construction of a second and bigger international airport 25km outside the capital Kigali.
The airport will have the capacity to handle 4.5 million passengers annually, that is about a half the population of Rwanda. The Rwandan national carrier, RwandAir, has also has invested in new aircraft and set itself ambitious growth plans and the government is actively promoting Rwanda as a destination for conferences, exhibitions, tourism, ICT and investments.
Asked to comment on the data, the public affairs manager of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Ignie Igunduura, said he needed to read the report first before commenting. Igunduura, however, said Entebbe airport is doing, as he put it, "very, very well", adding that the massive expansion and revamping of the airport will attract many travellers to Uganda.
A light aircraft with eight people on board on Monday afternoon made an emergency landing at Bugoma primary school playground…
7h ago | No comments
The prospect of using air travel still ranks high on many people’s bucket lists. None of them ever expect it…
Wed 21 Sep 2016 | No comments
The works and transport ministry has given the Civil Aviation Authority two months to employ a consulting engineer for the…
Wed 24 Aug 2016 | No comments
Ugandan businesses have a shot at winning more contracts with the Civil Aviation Authority if only they can put their…
Mon 5 Sep 2016 | No comments
He flew out of Entebbe International airport under the cover of darkness as a little-known individual but David Emong returned…
11h ago | No comments
Uganda is merely moonwalking the little achievements we can muster. Shameful.
Overseas Tourists know the negative Health hazards of Teargas, tourism in Uganda will pick up again after the Dictator is no more.
However much Kiwanda goes around with his "Rolex" this will have no impact to improve Tourism in Uganda, FG&MYC
Don't you think that the rulers in Uganda are from Rwanda?
Otherwise there is no reason for Rwanda to do better than a 54 years old country uganda!
These fellows are working hard to develop Rwanda using uganda's resources. Let them prove me wrong!
YET . This what they call an international airport, It a misuse of words in today's world it's a local airstrip it's even below level to many major train stations . like it goes.
Judge a tree by the fruit it bears.
It's these kind of deeds that reflects the inside of person 's minds and brains and what his intentions are .
50 years after independence you have one tiny dingy international airport,one city,under a bodaboda assault,tiny tar roads,no national carrier,a horrible health care system and on and on.
ITS ALL GRIM WHICHEVER WAY YOU CUT IT.
How much do Rwandese pay URA for grains, electricity, lands and education?
You will be ashamed to learn of the facilitators making sure things flow freely outwards, the country can burn to cinders as long as they are comfortably seated munching away on resources meant for service delivery.
It's not an assumption, it is a fact. The rulers are from Rwanda and that country is developing at Uganda's expense in addition to the mineral wealth stolen from the DRC from 1998 to 2003.
Unless we rise up and drive them out of power, our country is doomed!
The United Arab Emirates wanted to make Entebbe its hub in Eastern Africa by expanding and modernizing Entebbe Airport, the rulers frustrated those plans and the project was transferred to Rwanda instead.
Thousands of Rwandese students have studied and are still studying abroad on Uganda's so-called State House scholarships.
They have come to regard this as their right because their parents worked their asses off as paid farm labourers and cattle keepers in Uganda!