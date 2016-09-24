Related Stories

The number of people fleeing violence, threats, extrajudicial killings, abduction, torture and persecution in Burundi has passed the 300,000 mark following a political crisis that erupted in April last year.
Most of these have fled from Muyinga, Makamba, Cankuzo, Kirundo and Ruyigi provinces - in search of asylum and international protection. The crisis in Burundi was sparked off by the announcement by President Pierre Nkurunziza, of his intention to run for president, for a third time in office.
The declaration set off protests and a failed coup before he won a much-criticized election to stay in power. A report released by the United Nations this week documented 564 summary killings in Burundi from April 2015 to the end of August. The report was a result of an inquiry that began in December 2015.
The investigators found that thousands of people had been tortured, countless women had been subjected to sexual violence, including mutilations; hundreds of people had disappeared and thousands of others were seeking refuge in other countries.
Although departure numbers have generally not been as high as in 2015, there has been a constant flow this year, including more than 20,000 in July and August, according to a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
This number, the report adds, is expected to continue rising in the remaining months of this year.
Charlie Yaxley, the spokesperson of UNHCR in Kampala however fears that neighbouring countries like Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will struggle to continue providing adequate shelter, protection and life-saving services for Burundian refugees.
He adds that the reception capacities of the host countries are severely overstretched and conditions remain dire for many refugees, most of whom are women and children.
At the end of August, Uganda was hosting 41,938 refugees from Burundi, 13,298 of whom have arrived this year. A steady influx of between 1,000 and 3,000 people have been arriving each month. They are hosted in Nakivale settlement, with smaller numbers in Kampala, Kyaka and Oruchinga.
But the country is becoming increasingly stretched in the face of growing needs in areas of health, education and water distribution. The report observes that more health clinics are needed so that people do not have to walk long distances to access care or rely on mobile clinics.
It adds that pipelines need to be laid to distribute water in refugee settlements and cut costs of trucking in potable water. Schools and classrooms are also needed urgently as well as scholastic materials.
Tanzania currently hosts 163,084 Burundian refugees, the largest number in the region. Rwanda is home to more than 81,000 Burundian refugees, DRC is hosting over 30,000, while another 1,700 have been registered in Zambia.
"These worrying trends will persist as long as a solution to the political crisis remains elusive, with far-reaching humanitarian consequences in Burundi and the region," Yaxley adds in a statement issued yesterday.
The same culprit needed refugees to boost his dwindling vote count at the cost of degraded environments, now as we bemoan it's the useless Western Governments to bail him out.
The little ask;- do people plan for anything besides swindling donor funds? It's a shame to see greedy souls perishing because of some stupid dreams of supping on oily royalties.
Sad to say the oil is safely hidden underground out of reach, do two legged hyenas know this oily curse had been lying dormant for the last 96 years?
Chief Nyangao-Fisi, playing double standards as usual. When the story is about Burundians and Rwandese refugees you start your blar blar politics and when the talk is about red-eyed nyangaos crossing into Uganda in mass exodus from northern Nile Republic you dig yourself deeper into the trenches.
But I must say we have to control our borders. Whoever thinks that letting everyone into the country in the name of pan Africanism or whatever you call it is a fool.
We are a small country with no resources. We elect leaders with a mandate to deliver services to us not to the whole continent. This is a recipe for disaster if not sorted ASAP.
To your credit, transfer of Gatuna boarder post to somewhere along Ntungamo kills three birds with a single slingshot, you know why!
That way, our wannabe Banyabuzaarez are free to do what they are well known for without anyone worried who slithered in from that mass murder centre.
The Sudanese that you love to hate with wanted abandon never begged M23 to interfere into their tribal warfare, nor are they that desperate to be called Urahohandists! blame that dimwit Salvatorious Kiir (bad omen in Sudanic) for not knowing who tootted Garang on that chopper.
History being a very complex Subject, some mercenary for hire is worried to death the ghost of Garang is about to avenge, hence, the primitive attempt on Machar's life with two anankounda gunships complete with two truckloads of Uganda armament amo.
Guess what, these juba people will head home two hours after the news of some little accident near our power centre unlike some borrowed noisy starved fisi here. Experience tells you never to injure a serpent, I will let you to complete what happens next........... ..