Related Stories

Road users of the newly constructed Fairway junction along Yusuf Lule road in Kampala are left scratching their heads wondering which road to take so as to reach their destinations.
Constructed by China Railway Seventh Group Company Ltd to ease traffic congestion along Yusuf Lule road during peak hours, the junction has over eight separate crossing lanes, unsupported by traffic lights and road marks leaving many users confused.
When we visited the new junction, we observed lack of direction among drivers, confusion and guesswork as they made turns at the new junction.
"Am giving up on using that road because it's now confusing and has turned into a learning point and death trap...cars are coming from everywhere", said Abubaker Lubowa a driver.
Robert Kamoga, a boda boda cyclist told URN that the new junction is confusing to drivers since it is not clear who has right of way. He cited a need for the road to be marked and the traffic lights installed.
“The roads are many and it is hard to know who has the right of way. I think it is necessary to install road signs or traffic lights because I think there is going to be accidents because the roads are confusing”, he said.
One of the drivers who preferred anonymity said she had totally failed to understand the ‘right’ traffic direction at the new junction even after using the road regularly. Dicta Asiimwe, a regular driver said that she guesses her way through at the new junction and sometimes follows other drivers.
Twaha Kizito, a driver said that the new junction looks beautiful but confusing for a driver. He said that currently drivers are committing traffic offenses out of ignorance.
“Sometimes you are stopped by traffic officers from using a certain lane that it is meant for only those going to the city centre but then you see the same being used by those going to Kamwokya”, said Kizito.
A traffic officer stationed at the new junction who preferred anonymity told URN that the turnings are very many and if traffic lights are installed, they will direct drivers better. In the absence of traffic lights, he says, road markings should be put immediately.
"Putting road signs will assist these drivers because currently they make wrong turns. And when you get such a person he tells you 'afande' am confused and I don't know where to pass," said the traffic officer.
The $175m World Bank project seeks to implement the second Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure Development Project (KIIDP2). The project is aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and institutional capacity of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) so as to improve urban mobility in Kampala.
The roads and junction works under the project also include dualling of Makerere Hill, Bakuli-Nankulabye-Kasubi and Kiira roads.
According to the KCCA website, the Fairway junction works involve signalisation and installation of traffic lights. The other road works under the project are at Kabira and Bwaise junction including the reconstruction and widening of Mambule road.
Close the road, divert traffic simple logic. Hope no one has had a cut.
You wish!!! vge99
I do not see how the new junction is going to reduce traffic jam. Just a waste of our time and money
I can understand the disorientation because you are used to the old chaos around the spot.
When approaching any junction the rule is control your speed and do your observations early then go. Be a safe driver.
We need a simple bridge. I wonder whether KCCA engineers when the go to London,they just idle gaze (kwasamirira). Kitante would be left free following including the garden city round about up to yard.
Just see Entebbe express high way at Busega/lubigi crossing if not borrow a leaf from busika, garuga rally circuit grounds
Guys we need to move on!!
Speed control is true but a driver's observations must be aided by clearly marked signs.
Observations alone without given directives is utter stupid and recipe for disaster. You seem to be a very illiterate driver even if you went to school.
Are you being honest, sir? Why not admit the funding meant for completion of this ratrun did find better use in the just concluded Boston UNA Coventry.
I think Madam Squeaker & her deputy have a duty to dock MPigs pay to cover the cost of that private meet, nobody sent these greedy peasants to parliament for that kind of thing, you see!
Bajilio-Okello- Wange It does not take much for you to give us a clue that you either do not know how to drive or you learned driving in the bushes!
In Europe where I have to drive to and from work driving standards are very high yet I learned driving a car in Uganda at age 18.
To be a full driver you have to pass theory and a driving test and nearly 50% of your manouvers are based on observations daaa!!
Now in Uganda sign posted roads and directives as you call them are as scarce as water in the desert where you may be lucky to find an oasis.
I was in Uganda in June and July the Junction in question was just being constructed and the traffic jam there was unbelievable for most of the day.
Now the junction is nearly completed you are demanding sign posts.
Before KCCA can sign post roads a careful driver and I repeat should control speed and do observations early otherwise you may end up in your casket to Gulu you see.
Web,Greetings my broda.
Madam squeaker and jakob as she calls him oops thougyt its pronounced jecob are birds of a feather.
The play fighting ochestrated by NRM as diversion or made to look as a contest each time is meant to fool you I presume so is everything else with Mpigs.
I could not agree more with you highlighting where funds maybhave disappeared to your Honour.
Sir, death, too, confuses our futures. We are always caught short by surprise without any getting used to it whenever it happens.
You happen to be closer to things crispy notes but chose not to know it's the absent sidewalks financing Kyakwnzi meets.
Do you think monies for that tribal engagements drops in from heaven? Get over your ignorance, sir.
Just asking... who said the road has been handed over?
But Dida, an experience driver in Kampala with no road signage and police interference with stop/traffic lights; is not the same as an experience driver in London, New York, Tokyo or Beijing.
Dida, not all caskets labeled Okellowange end up in Gulu. Some go to Nebbi in West Nile and Katakwi in Teso.
In other words, Okello and the letter "O" cuts across: from Bushenyi's Otafiire, up to Nigeria's OKongkuo.
Hahahaaa Thanks auntie my maternal uncle nearly clipped my ears when he read Okello's casket ending up in Gulu.
In Amuru we dont feel sorry for one who has committed suicde but we perform some rituals for the dead.Are you aware of that?