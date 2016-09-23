Related Stories

New Fairway junction ‘puzzles’ drivers Written by URN

Road users of the newly constructed Fairway junction along Yusuf Lule road in Kampala are left scratching their heads wondering which road to take so as to reach their destinations.



Constructed by China Railway Seventh Group Company Ltd to ease traffic congestion along Yusuf Lule road during peak hours, the junction has over eight separate crossing lanes, unsupported by traffic lights and road marks leaving many users confused.



When we visited the new junction, we observed lack of direction among drivers, confusion and guesswork as they made turns at the new junction.



"Am giving up on using that road because it's now confusing and has turned into a learning point and death trap...cars are coming from everywhere", said Abubaker Lubowa a driver.

Motorists driving at the new Fairway junction earlier

Robert Kamoga, a boda boda cyclist told URN that the new junction is confusing to drivers since it is not clear who has right of way. He cited a need for the road to be marked and the traffic lights installed.



“The roads are many and it is hard to know who has the right of way. I think it is necessary to install road signs or traffic lights because I think there is going to be accidents because the roads are confusing”, he said.



One of the drivers who preferred anonymity said she had totally failed to understand the ‘right’ traffic direction at the new junction even after using the road regularly. Dicta Asiimwe, a regular driver said that she guesses her way through at the new junction and sometimes follows other drivers.



Twaha Kizito, a driver said that the new junction looks beautiful but confusing for a driver. He said that currently drivers are committing traffic offenses out of ignorance.



“Sometimes you are stopped by traffic officers from using a certain lane that it is meant for only those going to the city centre but then you see the same being used by those going to Kamwokya”, said Kizito.





A traffic officer stationed at the new junction who preferred anonymity told URN that the turnings are very many and if traffic lights are installed, they will direct drivers better. In the absence of traffic lights, he says, road markings should be put immediately.



"Putting road signs will assist these drivers because currently they make wrong turns. And when you get such a person he tells you 'afande' am confused and I don't know where to pass," said the traffic officer.



The $175m World Bank project seeks to implement the second Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure Development Project (KIIDP2). The project is aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and institutional capacity of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) so as to improve urban mobility in Kampala.



The roads and junction works under the project also include dualling of Makerere Hill, Bakuli-Nankulabye-Kasubi and Kiira roads.

According to the KCCA website, the Fairway junction works involve signalisation and installation of traffic lights. The other road works under the project are at Kabira and Bwaise junction including the reconstruction and widening of Mambule road.