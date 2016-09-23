Related Stories

The feud between the speaker of parliament and her deputy has taken an intriguing turn with Rebecca Kadaga telling The Observer last week that Jacob Oulanyah travelled to the US without her knowledge.
Kadaga said on phone: “I was surprised to meet him in Boston, USA [for the Ugandan North American Association-UNAA] with a parallel delegation. My intention was not to leave the parliamentary speaker’s chair vacant; and it is not me to explain for his mishap.”
She disputed reports that parliament had sponsored 78 MPs to the convention, insisting that only 26 legislators had travelled. UNAA is the largest community organisation for the Ugandan diaspora, often used as a platform to stimulate fellowship among members in North America, Europe and Uganda. The community, which was founded in 1988, split up in recent years following political disagreements.
Without disclosing the total amount spent on the trip, Kadaga said the money was well spent.
“I think with time each MP will disclose what he sourced from the convention in terms of knowledge or property. I for one tried to source hospital beds which will be donated to various hospitals, including one in Kamuli district, when they arrive here next month,” she said. “There are four other beneficial things I will disclose at a later date; so, the money that took us was not poorly spent.”
The two speakers were each entitled to per diem of $720 or Shs 2,401,950 per day while the MPs were entitled to $520 (Shs 1,734,740) per day. The total per diem cost for both speakers was $1,440 (Shs 4,803,900) per day totalling to $8,640 (over 28 million) for the six days the trip lasted.
Another team headed by Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza attended a parallel convention, UNAA Causes, in Los Angeles, California. Oulanyah left for the convention on August 30, a day earlier than Kadaga who set off on August 31 together with other MPs.
Government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa is reported to have travelled to the same event as part of a government delegation while the clerk to parliament Jane Kibirige led a team of six technical staff mainly from the public relations department to run a stall at the convention, and one legal person, to explain legal issues in parliament.
In his Daily Monitor column of September 6, Dr Muniini K. Mulera, a former member of the UNAA executive, suggested that politicians should in future meet their own travel costs to the convention.
“Are Ugandan MPs’ junkets to Diaspora gatherings worth the taxpayer’s money?” he asked and suggested that though Ugandan politicians should continue to attend UNAA conventions, they should foot their costs.
“The presence of Ugandans from home always adds a welcome dimension. However, the thought that the taxpayers underwrite these junkets is difficult to justify.
Contrary to reports in Kampala papers that UNAA has 120,000 members; neither faction of the organisation has even 1,000 members. Membership in UNAA (Boston) is based on payment of a membership fee. UNAA conventions usually attract about 1,000 attendees, the majority coming to socialise rather than to participate in the social, business and political forums,” Mulera wrote.
Can you imagine the behaviours of both speakers to be of intelligent people? So it takes billions of the Ugandan tax payer money to on a begging spree?
What is the value of the so called hospital beds? The country is too poor to buy hospital beds so must send out beggars to do the begging! What does the poor ccitizenry in Uganda gain from this UNAA thing?
The fact that she sees no problem speaking to the press about internal issues between her and her deputy only lends credence to the notion that she is not cut out for the position of Speaker!
A true leader would confront the problem head on and work internally to present a united front to the nation!
Actually I am of the view that age limits should be discussed but with a view to reducing the age requirement to allow toddlers to go to Parliament!
They are likely to act more maturely than the jokers presently occupying Parliament!
At the end of the day they have to suckup to the President.
The only difference is Kadaga knows how to play to the gallery and portray herself as liberal politician, which has worked seeing that her supporters have not recognised she is corrupt and tribalistic.
Oulanyah, a lawyer with intellect, is the sycophant you love to hate and a traitor from a UPC perspective. ,
Is this really valve for money waiting for " donations " every time there is need for something for a nation of 34 million people ?? We are all reduced to beggars . It's such a shame .
Stay in Uganda and suck up to the dictator!
The question is what value add this convention had to add to these MP's knowledge.
The answer is ZERO. It is unfathomable to even comprehend that this selfishness can be allowed to go on unchecked. Where is the conscience in these peoples brains?
Watch this space because this is the NEW BRIBE Museveni has given these people to drop term limits.
Now you are talking my man! I mean a musoga friend of mine, and this is between me and you, psssss, who apparently owns a clinic in Busoga and he isn't a trained nurse, midwife or doctor, has been buying second hand hospital beds here, but in good condition based on the standards of hospitals beds back home for £100 @ bed!
Without approval how can they access the budgetlines for those trips?
If there is no clear approval procedure couple with how budgetted fundsare accessed, then ACCOUNTABILTY = ABSOLUTE ZERO in this regime.
Can anybody just dip his/her hands into the budgetted funds and do what he/she wants to do with it?
I thought we have a STANDING commitee on ACOUNTABILITY? Where are they in this very clear one? Are they sitting, squarting or what? I wrote this with anger chocking my throat. God bless Uganda.
Okello-Wange I'm not sure idiots are able to manipulate Political and Leadership scenarios the way Kadaga and Oulanya do.
I can see that you were as aggrieved as any body else reading the story of Rebecca's denials if at all there is any truth in the story or simply culo kwor!
You are right: Uganda had to spend a fortune for Kadaga & Co. to get used hospital beds from American well wishers!
There will be an expense attached to shipping the beds in the country. the beds will be made of metal, and plastic materials and probably some wood ans rubber.
Could we not teach our boys at reduced cost to make these beds here in Uganda, not only for Kamuli hospital but other needy hospitals around the country?
shame on these greedy NRM speakers!!
Both are least qualified to hold such positions.
Only under a skewed system is that possible to please one man in return for state paid trips and free cars.
Well they were sent to keep eye on Besigye and his utterances.
Dear Dida, you are right. Only the bright ones succeed / do well for themselves in their professions, thieves included.
University students are worried because of tuition fees & some may not have the money to give government to complete studies even when they are very very cleaver!
What if parliament just discuss how to help these students at the end of studies, but may be thrown out because they cannot afford to give government money to continue?
Would this not be a subject any parliament put as 'Urgent' so that the country is assured of qualified people coming in to join the work force?
Of what use is this fight helping any Ugandan who is paying these selfish irresponsible people to do nothing but just fight?
What are they payed for?