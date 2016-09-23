Related Stories

Cash-strapped South Sudan has canceled payment of medical bills for its officials in other countries, including Uganda.
An order issued by the minister for finance and planning, Stephen Dhieu Dau, said the government in Juba intends to channel the money to more priority areas.
“The ministry of finance and planning is working closely with relevant sectors and institutions to revitalize the South Sudanese economy, a move that requires taking urgent measures and steps that promote fiscal discipline, transparent revenue collection and management, reduced budget expenditure control and discipline, and channeling public resources in more critical government and public priorities...” Dhieu wrote in his letter addressed to accounting officers.
Almost all South Sudan public officials and their families are treated outside the country even for minor illness such as malaria. Millions of dollars, sometimes more than what is allocated to the ministry of health, are spent every year on foreign medical treatment for government officials.
Many of these individuals are treated in neighbouring countries of Uganda, Kenya, Sudan or Egypt, while others are attended to far afield in South Africa, United States or Europe. In the letter, the minister also cancelled all claims for payment regarding treatment that has already been undertaken.
“All requests for payment and claims from all public institutions meant for treatment of public officials outside the country are hereby cancelled by this order...” the minister wrote.
The minister said his ministry and that of health will work closely to revamp hospitals across the country to fill the gap created by the cap on foreign medical treatments.
“The ministry of finance and planning will work closely with the ministry of health and international partners...to improve and upgrade the working conditions of the major hospitals in key towns with the view to providing access to improved health services for the entire public and public officials to close the gaps that might have been created by reduced referrals abroad,” Dhieu said.
The minister added that he is working closely with other institutions to see to it that in future, payment for such treatment is channeled through South Sudanese embassies abroad, which would in turn pass on the money to the respective hospitals.
In the past, unscrupulous officials would requisition for thousands of US dollars ostensibly for medical treatment abroad, only to sell off the dollars on the black market at astronomical profits.
South Sudan descended into conflict in 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his erstwhile vice president, Riek Machar, of orchestrating a coup against him. Since then the country has continued to descend into more economic and political chaos.
The South Sudanese pound in the last three years has depreciated by over 700 per cent, causing unprecedented inflation. The conflict also reduced oil production in the country by at least 50 per cent yet the economy depends on it by over 93 per cent. This has taken a toll on the delivery of basic services, which was already wanting even before chaos erupted in 2013.
South Sudan has some of the world’s worst health indicators. At least 60 women die every day due to pregnancy-related complications, while teenage girls are three times more likely to die while giving birth than finish school.
Thanks, yet,
Its the same United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon who is keeping S.Sudanese in refugee camps in S.Ssudan-Uganda ..., thus leaving Kiir without a people demanding him deliver or resign!
Change is brought by the people & for this, the people MUST Mobilise against their power hungry goons to show them way out!
* Ugandans work in peace for Museveni to contunue
yet they hate one another tribally: this means the dictator has no challenge & will go no where!
* S.Sudanese are sheltered in UN refugee camps, thus their despot tribalist leadetr has no challenge & does not have to answer to a non existing people!
United Nations is just helping destroy countries that are forced to take in refugees-asylmu m seekers-migrant s, while UN helps bolster dictators-war mongers who only have by their sides tribal leaders-elites!
Tha agonizing part is that wether it's in Uganda-Syria... , the sick-the illiterates-tho se who can't pay their way out... are completely abandoned by all!
Even trucks taking in food for Syrians locked in for the last 5 years in land are bombed!
How does UN expect to bring peace when all it does is lock the very people who MUST come out in Unity against war mongers-dictato rs, in refugee camps-force developed countries to take them in-build tents for them..., thus leaving monsters without challenge from the only group of people with power to bring change?
UN is leaving the Musevenis with tribal leaders-elites who do not want/need change!
What is this if not insurance for continuity in peace for Museveni-Assad- Kiir... while others who have nothing to do with this mess are forced to take in migrants-asylum seekers-refugee s & keep these people who can bring change, far from these monsters?
Well, Ugandans are refugees-slaves in their own land & UN does not even see it!
You don't know that the UPDF are deeply involved in this conflict in South Sudan.
It is not an Anyanya affairs alone otherwise they would have sorted themselves long ago but for the greed of Museveni, Bashir, Uhuru Kenyatta the conflict will not end any where soon.
You better advice M7 and the rest out of South Sudan than focusing on the Anyanyas.
They dine with Ban-ki,Salva Kiir,Bashir, and all blood hounds living on the misery of their folks...Before we rise up and stamp out this type of Bifeesi'sm we will continue to cry blood..
Only shows ignorance at it's best, can "tidily beaver" do us one favour of defining that misnomer "Anyanya"?
Put another way, can we also refer to Ugandans as people of Ganda & Rwandese extraction since they were the dominant force in NRA 1982 Ltd?
FYI, the two partners detest any reference to their heroic pasts, present & futures. Likewise, Samwiri Baker and Kapere Lugard did lay claims to having stopped Sudanese style tribal warfare in the great lakes. Only difference being the Sudanese are 100years behind us.
In case of doubt, I refer you to Ganda-Nyoro rivalry circa 1883.