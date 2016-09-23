Related Stories

Kayihura: my officers are stressed Written by JOHNSON TAREMWA

IGP Kale Kayihura

Gen Kale Kayihura, the inspector general of police, has said many police officers are stressed, which affects their productivity.

Stress, according to the Macmillan dictionary, refers to a worried or nervous feeling that stops one from relaxing, caused, for example, by pressure at work, financial or personal problems.

“The biggest problem security officers face is stress and part of it is at home with the wife and children. So, if you can have a way of reducing stress from family, you will be contributing a lot to enhancing the performance of officers,” Kayihura said recently at police headquarters, Naguru.

The IGP was receiving donations worth Shs 130m from the Chinese ambassador Zhao Yali. They included 10 new motorcycles, 200 smart phones, 50 mattresses, balls and T-shirts.

Kayihura thanked China for helping to build government institutions. The police boss said he wants to improve the use of technology in police.

“Most police officers have got smart phones and they link up with neighbors through WhatsApp, which has helped police fight crime,” he said, adding that they must mainstream media technology and use it to build bigger systems to fight cyber-crime and terrorism, among others.

Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the police spokesman, said the donated items will help to fight crime, especially in rural areas.