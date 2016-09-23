Related Stories

Gen Kale Kayihura, the inspector general of police, has said many police officers are stressed, which affects their productivity.
Stress, according to the Macmillan dictionary, refers to a worried or nervous feeling that stops one from relaxing, caused, for example, by pressure at work, financial or personal problems.
“The biggest problem security officers face is stress and part of it is at home with the wife and children. So, if you can have a way of reducing stress from family, you will be contributing a lot to enhancing the performance of officers,” Kayihura said recently at police headquarters, Naguru.
The IGP was receiving donations worth Shs 130m from the Chinese ambassador Zhao Yali. They included 10 new motorcycles, 200 smart phones, 50 mattresses, balls and T-shirts.
Kayihura thanked China for helping to build government institutions. The police boss said he wants to improve the use of technology in police.
“Most police officers have got smart phones and they link up with neighbors through WhatsApp, which has helped police fight crime,” he said, adding that they must mainstream media technology and use it to build bigger systems to fight cyber-crime and terrorism, among others.
Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the police spokesman, said the donated items will help to fight crime, especially in rural areas.
Police was today forced to fire bullets in air and teargas at an angry mob that attempted to raid the…
Thu 22 Sep 2016 | 30 comments
In August 2016, the Network for Public Interest Lawyers together with the Coalition Against Torture sought to prosecute the inspector…
Fri 16 Sep 2016 | 5 comments
Last week, a group of Makerere students launched a fundraising drive, under their charity organisation, Makutano to raise Shs 11,343,000…
Mon 20 Jun 2016 | No comments
Andrew Lwanga, the WBS TV journalist who was battered by a police offer, hopes to resume work after his scheduled…
Fri 23 Sep 2016 | 2 comments
Games between SC Villa and Proline have always been interesting and it is unlikely to be any different when they…
Mon 19 Sep 2016 | No comments
With your inflammatory rhetoric,sensel ess promotions and your misguided policy of overzealous militaristic policing how would any sane human being working under you not be stressed?Its not rocket science.
you have moved away from the principle of a police to be an institution that keeps law and order.
and you have turned the institution into a militia financed by the tax payer to play the role of maintaining the president and his associates into power.
and in so doing the police must brutalize the citizens at all cost hence are viewed by the public as a tool of oppression & definitely the police men and women fear for their personal security as well as involving them in political battles of which they have no benefits .
instead they experience the same poverty, marginalization , oppression and lack of public service like any one else. yet they are expected to sustain and defend the oppressors at all cost!
WHAT IF IT WERE YOU MR KAYIHURA WOULD YOU NOT BE STRESSED?
How can these guys and girls avoid stress, when everyday with an empty stomach, they stare into an empty wallet.
How can't these guys avoid stress when they have share a humiliated hovel with total strangers as part the family.
Besides, it is humiliating and stressful for a national police, to depends on handouts.
In other words, what pride does Gen Kayihura and M7 have when the police is worse off than 30 years ago. Except stress and brand new uniforms on backs of the wretched of the police what value has M7/NRM added to the Uganda Police?
NOTHING. SHAME, SHAME, SHAME. Why don't some human beings have the sense of shame when after 30 years, they have miserably failed to live up their grand promises?
E.g. in 1986, was this how they found the state of Naguru, Nsambya, Kawempe, Jinja Road, Old Kampla, Kibuye, CPS, etc, police stations and barracks? x10,000 NO!
Why don't this officer just go home and raise goats? There is more pride in raising goats, than being humiliated over a few hundred thousan shillings every other month.
To make it worse, the people of Uganda don't even want to see or hear them anyway. Because e.g. going to report to the police is like going to hell.
When you get there there, it looks like hell and smells like hell. After destroying the image of the Uganda Police Gen Kayihura can take it home, keep it and get buried with it if he wishes.
I agree and I add one more adjective to that "Stressed": Inclusively ROTTEN to the core.
Taken the words right off my keyboard! If someone could research stress levels in the Force ever since Kayihura took over from Katumba Wamala, the results would show that we have a force of borderline mental cases!
No sober person can indeed stay sane under Kayihura's haphazard and totally planless style of leadership!
“In too many places, we see leaders rewriting constitutions, manipulating elections and taking other desperate steps to cling to power,”
These are the reasons for the stress because they cannot speak openly against the wrongs happening.
In other words, on the flip side; Gen Kayihura is indirectly crying out loud for being mortally stressed by Dr. Besigye. E.g. because of veins and arteries bulging out of his skull; you would think he has undergone brain-bypass surgery.
Lakwena, be sober and respect what God has created please.
Besigye didn't pick his eyes off a super market shelf that we can make fun or derogatory remarks of.
Would laugh at a child born with missing limbs and give blame for being without limbs?
Your statement about Besigye's "veins and arteries bulging out of his skull.." is against the work of the creator God. Be careful of what you say against God.
No, your officers are being haunted by the angry spirits of those people being tormented, abused, tortured, maimed & in certain instances killed. That's what is bothering your thuggish men.
You are more likely to faint from the odor coming out of armpits of an arresting Uganda police officer than you are from the choke of their frail hands.
Umugabo Kayihura talks like this :The biggest problem security officers face is stress and part of it is at home with the wife and children.
Explain to me what this means .
Thank you !
Kabinda you real stated it well. Bravo!!
Stress is the pin point signs of Poor leadership and management skills. Honestly, the IGP himself created the mess.
He doesn't acknowledge it, nor does he realized what his decision making has caused to instigate the all stressful condition which his men and women of UPF find themselves in. IGP has failed to build up Uganda Police and he is simply unfit for the role of IGP.
due to your monitoring and Aid..
If Ugandans had the Guts, Those Stressed Policemen could have sent you to Satan to answer for all those senseless death..But it seems they are all under a Spell..Keep your braggadocio that you are untouchable..Li ghtning will strike you soon..
Okello-Wange, you missed the boat, that is why you misunderstood me. I can repeat myself differently:
Owing to stress that is caused by Dr. Besigye's DEFIANCE; it is Gen Kayihura's head bulging with veins and arteries, like someone who underwent a brain-bypass surgery.