Related Stories

A third-year student of Uganda Technology and Management University (Utamu) who was suspended for using a mobile phone during exams has sued the institution.
Akim Ali Ojok denies the charge and sued Utamu on September 8 in the High court, civil division, through his lawyers Kania & Ali Advocates.
In his miscellaneous application, Ojok alleges that since graduation is scheduled for September 30, he needs an urgent injunction from court to reverse his suspension.
Ojok also sued the university management, disciplinary committee on students’ affairs, vice chancellor and his deputy.
“I sat and passed all my examinations and internship before the impugned decision was passed, and the effect of the respondents’ impugned decision is to block me from being part of that graduation,” Ojok states.
A Utamu management letter dated August 29 said Ojok was suspended because he entered an examination room with a mobile phone, which was unauthorised.
