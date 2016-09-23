Related Stories

Nakaseke hospital gets more funding Written by URN

A block at Nakaseke hospital

Following its renovation recently, Nakaseke hospital has got more funding from the ministry of health to help it improve service delivery.

In September 2015, Yanjian Company Limited, the contractor, completed physical works on the hospital which had decayed and handed it back to management. However, the renovation increased the operational budget of the hospital, which had been capped at Shs 502 million.

Dr Badru Ssesimba, the Nakaseke district health officer, said following petitions to the ministries of health and finance, an additional Shs 420m has been earmarked for the 2016 /17 financial year for the hospital.

According to Ssesimba, the money will be used to cater for additional operational costs, buying drugs and paying salaries of five newly-recruited specialists. He is confident the funding will go a long way in improving the quality of service delivery to patients.

Ignatius Koomu, the Nakaseke LC-V chairman, said he has appointed a new hospital management committee to oversee transparent utilization of the funds.

Hospital administrators, local leaders and patients have welcomed the additional funding but renewed their calls to the health ministry to elevate the hospital to a referral facility.

Dr David Mubeezi, the medical superintendent, said an additional 47 support and medical staff are needed.

Mariam Kaberuka, the chairperson of the Nakaseke hospital management committee, said a referral status would attract more funding and staff to the facility and reduce pressure on Mulago national referral hospital and other neighboring facilities.