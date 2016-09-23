Related Stories

Following its renovation recently, Nakaseke hospital has got more funding from the ministry of health to help it improve service delivery.
In September 2015, Yanjian Company Limited, the contractor, completed physical works on the hospital which had decayed and handed it back to management. However, the renovation increased the operational budget of the hospital, which had been capped at Shs 502 million.
Dr Badru Ssesimba, the Nakaseke district health officer, said following petitions to the ministries of health and finance, an additional Shs 420m has been earmarked for the 2016 /17 financial year for the hospital.
According to Ssesimba, the money will be used to cater for additional operational costs, buying drugs and paying salaries of five newly-recruited specialists. He is confident the funding will go a long way in improving the quality of service delivery to patients.
Ignatius Koomu, the Nakaseke LC-V chairman, said he has appointed a new hospital management committee to oversee transparent utilization of the funds.
Hospital administrators, local leaders and patients have welcomed the additional funding but renewed their calls to the health ministry to elevate the hospital to a referral facility.
Dr David Mubeezi, the medical superintendent, said an additional 47 support and medical staff are needed.
Mariam Kaberuka, the chairperson of the Nakaseke hospital management committee, said a referral status would attract more funding and staff to the facility and reduce pressure on Mulago national referral hospital and other neighboring facilities.
In order to play your role effectively and have an impact on improving public administration and service delivery, consider giving more attention to the individuals tasked with those roles.
For instance, you have mentioned that a hospital management committee has been appointed but haven't told us who they are.
When they know that they are 'protected' by anonymity, our local administration officials usually relax.
However, if they know that there is a spotlight on them, self-preservati on kicks in and the work for their people better.
So consider publishing names and pictures of hospital management committees. They too share blame for facilities rotting/getting inefficient (theft of drugs, absenteeism e.t.c.) on their watch.
It will be fixed in 30 years' time.
The newly trained "stale wines in old casks" are already well versed with running parallel referral private clinics where government drugs are available at extortionate costs to Nalumanyaz and Ssalumanyaz, expect no magic silver bullets there.
Nakaseke did vote with landmines for NRA, they are entitled to the benefits or lack of it as far as NRM deems fit in comparison to other marginalised contraption in denial of service delivery. Their fall back option lies with the Kingdom, bats & mosquitos should never be of any issue like Abim.