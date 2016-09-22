Related Stories

Barely a month since Mustafa Lule attempted suicide by jumping off a rooftop of a city building, another young man has narrowly survived death after jumping off Leisure center at Garden City along Yusuf Lule road in Kampala. The incident occurred at around 12:20pm this afternoon.
According to eye witnesses, the young man believed to be in his 20's, dived off the first floor of the leisure center and crashed on the carrier of a vehicle registration number UAS 797K that was parked below the building.
He was rushed to Mulago hospital by a good samaritan in a vehicle number UAN 746V accompanied by a police officer who was guarding the premises.
Amit Talreja, the general manager of Golf Course Holdings Ltd who reportedly called for emergency, told URN he was mesmerized by the attitude of the onlookers who were simply struggling for space to take pictures instead of helping the dying man.
Emilian Kayima, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, says they didn't find any identification on the man apart from a handkerchief in his pocket. Kayima says they have commenced investigation on the incident, saying the young man will face charges of attempted suicide once he recovers.
"If he has fared finally out of danger and discharged, we shall charge him with a case of attempted suicide because no one in this country is allowed to take their own life or someone else's life. That is one, however we ask people around us, parents, caregivers to give psycho-social support to those who have issues. Surely people have issues. People have physiological problems, they need to be taken care of in order not to reach that point of wanting to take their own lives”.
Lule jumped off Mabirizi complex on Jinja road in Kampala on September 3.
Just like today's incident, Lule fell on the vehicle that was parked below the building and was rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment. On December 9, 2014, a 25-year-old Deus Kabasirye also leaped to his death off Mabirizi complex after being rejected by his lover.
this is your fault . I told you that it was a mistake to treat Jumpig Lule as if he was a hero. You made Lule a celebu
You see now ? Suicide is becoming a profitable business . They fall on car tops , survive and hope wait for publicity and money to flow in.
STUPID !!!
how do you know that he intended that?
if 1 is fainting or falling people are always seeing! that doesn't mean b'se he was seen, he was tryng to commit suicide.
b4 u charge, understand where else can accidents occur.
The very wealthy and the powerful have given them no chance. So they live in a constant state of poverty and hopelessness.
his young, broke and no job (NO identification) any other form of extortion (by the police )would be tipping point which will leave young with no other choice ....
Yes, you are right Emilian Kayima, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson. Our lives are only to be taken away by the police who have become agents and carriers of death.
What will our hard working police officers do if Ugandans deprive them of their lucrative jobs?
Instead of ameliorating people's living conditions, this government is bent on frustrating them while dilapidating the meager resources to appease idle and sleeping Mps.
Well done our beloved NRM leadership!!! You will be remembered as heroes and given gold medals in heaven by the patriotic angels.
what has government got to do with this?
is it the government that gave him sleep the previous night and woke him up in the morning to go kill himself? did government dress him up? or put suicidal or whatever thoughts he had in his head?
Is he the only poor, jobless youth around? is he the only man a girl has dumped? for whatever reason he tried to take his like, he still ends up stupid.
Many youths out there are hustling with their degrees and they make it. He should do the same. Am sure thats the same advice you would give to your son - to go hustle and figure it out.
Not as stupid as you may portray. The causes to these acts are far deeper than you may imagine.
As a society member you may unknowingly be contributing towards such acts.
Is your comment helpful towards a desperate person? Be human enough to share in the unfortunate situation of the less advantaged.