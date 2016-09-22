Related Stories

Another man jumps off another city building Written by URN

Details Created: 22 September 2016 Print

Print Email

Barely a month since Mustafa Lule attempted suicide by jumping off a rooftop of a city building, another young man has narrowly survived death after jumping off Leisure center at Garden City along Yusuf Lule road in Kampala. The incident occurred at around 12:20pm this afternoon.



According to eye witnesses, the young man believed to be in his 20's, dived off the first floor of the leisure center and crashed on the carrier of a vehicle registration number UAS 797K that was parked below the building.



He was rushed to Mulago hospital by a good samaritan in a vehicle number UAN 746V accompanied by a police officer who was guarding the premises.



Amit Talreja, the general manager of Golf Course Holdings Ltd who reportedly called for emergency, told URN he was mesmerized by the attitude of the onlookers who were simply struggling for space to take pictures instead of helping the dying man.



Emilian Kayima, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, says they didn't find any identification on the man apart from a handkerchief in his pocket. Kayima says they have commenced investigation on the incident, saying the young man will face charges of attempted suicide once he recovers.



"If he has fared finally out of danger and discharged, we shall charge him with a case of attempted suicide because no one in this country is allowed to take their own life or someone else's life. That is one, however we ask people around us, parents, caregivers to give psycho-social support to those who have issues. Surely people have issues. People have physiological problems, they need to be taken care of in order not to reach that point of wanting to take their own lives”.

Lule jumped off Mabirizi complex on Jinja road in Kampala on September 3.



Just like today's incident, Lule fell on the vehicle that was parked below the building and was rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment. On December 9, 2014, a 25-year-old Deus Kabasirye also leaped to his death off Mabirizi complex after being rejected by his lover.





