Related Stories

Police was today forced to fire bullets in air and teargas at an angry mob that attempted to raid the home of Rt Rev Sabino Ocan Odoki, the Bishop of Arua diocese near Ediofe cathedral.
The mob accuses Bishop Odoki of ‘neglecting’ the late Bishop Fredrick Drandua, who succumbed to high blood pressure and diabetes on September 1. The chaos is said to have started yesterday evening when police moved in to arrest Christians who were ‘guarding’ the grave of the late Bishop Fredrick Drandua and calling for the transfer of Bishop Odoki.
James Okuni, a parishioner of Ediofe parish, says police arrested over 16 suspects, prompting Christians to ring the church bells - attracting even more angry people.
As a result, the residents moved in and smashed the windowpanes of the parish block, burnt documents and destroyed the temporary prayer structure as the cathedral is still under renovation.
They tried to raid the bishop's house, prompting military and police guards to open fire leading to running battles. Currently, more officers from the police and army have deployed at the cathedral to contain the situation.
In the morning, a group of Christians armed with placards calling for the removal of Bishop of Odoki attempted to march to Arua central police station to demand the unconditional release of their colleagues in police custody but were blocked by the army and police.
Monsignor Casto Adetmi, the Ediofe parish priest has called for dialogue with the warring parties to address their concerns.
“Of course we were all in the same compound with the bishop. We shall also see how we can relate this to the general security of the place of Ediofe. Certainly, we shall do something. As I said, we are still yet to meet and see what we can do. Right now there is a lot of insecurity, it is also difficult for people to come in. So we wait for this situation quell first. Of course we are open to dialogue, that is the mature way of solving problems, to listen to all sides of the problem and try to solve. But we are not encouraging mob action because with mob, it is very difficult to dialogue”, Adetmi said.
Haji Ibrahim Saiga, the West Nile regional police commander and Arua district police commander, Jonathan Musinguzu declined to comment on the attack, saying are still busy coordinating the operations to protect church property from further destruction.
Today's chaos, comes a few days after Saiga penned a letter to the inspector general of police, Kale Kayihura saying there is need for the Vatican and Catholic church in Uganda to move Bishop Odoki from the diocese given the rising hostility towards him.
He also asked the authorities to neutralize Martin Andua, the leader of the group opposed to the Bishop if the tension in the diocese is to be addressed. According to police reports, Kayihura flew to Arua today morning in a bid to quell the tensions.
To think about it!!! Is this how people in that part of the world honor their dead???
Pope Emeritus once said that many Catholics are sacramental not evangelized, we now know where they are found.
How rich is this Arua diocese that the owners are perpetually worried about it wealth? could it be that Arua diocese until the arrival of Odoki was run as a business empire that the shareholders are now worried that it is being turned into a church??
The stone throwers, those who burnt down the parish priest's house, razed down the temporary prayer site, attacked the Bishop's residence,insul ted and lied about those who dont agree them, do they belong to the same church with Pope Francis???
Do they even know that the jubilee of Mercy declared by the church is soon closing, or they are too occupied by their very rich diocese's wealth to have even noticed the poor and vulnerable among them?.
More so, Ugandans have not gone violent against Museveni who abuses-oppresse s-enslaves ALL!
When it comes to Ugadans going against a Ugandan, this becomes legitimate but while we are always at each others' throats when it comes to going against Museveni!
Just as Unity of Ugandans in peaceful demonstration that will block Museveni completely will bring his down fall, so will peaceful talks by christians bring solutions to their cries!
Religious extremists use violence to destroy & now christians use violence to be heard!
What nonsense is this?
Those guys should go on their knees and ask for forgiveness otherwise they have caused the curse for their children forever, they should know that God is the supreme judge
Could it be that it was until the arrival of Odoki run as a business empire that the share holders are now threatened by Odoki's attempt to turn it into a church?
A fruit does not fall far from the tree are we witnessing a past legacy at play?
I want to ask one quetion to all those ignorant tribalists who are commenting here especially those pointing dirty fingers at the Lugbara. When the students of Alokolum major seminary striked against Odoki's bad leadership as a new rector of the institution (1996/1997), was it because he was an Acholi?
Is Alokolum not in Acholi land? How could students who came all over Uganda be against an Acholi?
Unless someone answers this question first, then I can begin to answer.
If you comment without knowing details you better keep silent otherwise you sound horrible.
THEREFORE PEOPLE OF ARUA SHOULD MAKE IT CLEAR THAT THEY FIGHT JESUS. GO FOR PENANCE.
Ruba, leave Jesus out of your sermons. I still remember the chairperson of Kyamukwanzi making that fanciful trip to the Vatican to invite the pope to bless his theft of ballots, Jesus did not talk kindly of this kind of Pharisees.
What I do know, murderous robbers, too, visit places of worship to pray for wealthy victims to fall in their traps.
You might have heard of statehouse prayer breakfasts, we are yet to learn of statehouse sponsored bishops whose only prayers is to ride in the state of the art fuel guzzlers donated by statehouse.
But oguda oguda, who shouted at Pilate "crucify him, crucify him'?
It was mindless bandwagon rioters like those at Ediofe Cathedral, who didn't even know what was going on.
It was a combination of resentful mob: of power hungry Pharisees and Rabbi on the one hand; and riffraff and Temple petty traders on the other, whose tables Jesus overturned, and scattered their merchandise like pigeons?
In other words, whoever rocks the boat or tries to derail the gravy train, deserve death. Hence the crucifixion.
There were a lot schism and bad blood between the people of West Nile and those of the Luo ethnic grouping right from 1971 when late Amin overthrew the then President, Milton Obote.
Amin during his rule, butchered and decimated most of the Lwos who were in the Uganda Army then...Then in 1982 when Obote rigged his way into power again, he also took a swipe at the people from the West Nile...and did exactly what Amin did to the Lwos...remember the Ombach Mission massacre in the early 80s...The Catholic Church leadership...is hiding its head in the sand.
Actually the West Nile Catholic Church can do well with a none Lwo prelate...even from any other Tribe but not from the Lwo land...Bp Tarrantino is more preferred. Why did the Auxilliary Bp Sabino, suspend some Priests from that Diocese?
Certainly they were not happy with him being appointed their Bishop. It is high time the Catholic Church Leadership in Uganda acted more quickly by taking the Auxiliary Bp Odoki...a Lwo away from that Diocese... dilly-dallying is a precursor to more schism in the laity and even the local clergy.