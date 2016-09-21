Related Stories

Kampala city festival to cost Shs 900m Written by URN

Vivo Energy's Hans Paulsen launching the city sprint

The fifth annual Kampala city carnival will cost over Shs 900m, according to the organisers of the event. The festival is scheduled to be held from October 1-2.



Some of the major sponsors are Vivo Energy, MTN Uganda, Movit, Africell telecom, Uganda breweries, Kampala Casino and City tyres among others. Vivo energy will sponsor the first day of the event, which will see over 45 rally cars under the Motorsports federation race within Kampala. 42 professional drivers have registered to participate in the sprint. Other activities will include cycling and classic vintage show.



John Ddumba, the in-charge of the festival states, says the money from the sponsors will be used for setting up different stages, paying allowances for security and people who will clean the city before and after the event. He says the two-day event will see Kampala residents and visitors enjoy the city without any restrictions.



“Without being told what to do; you come in, you can step on the grass, you walk all over the streets, you can sell your goods and that is exactly what we give you on the festival. We decided that this year we shall have two days and the people of motorsport decided that they would work with us on this.

We had just 500,000 people but as of last year, we had about 4 million people. So that is a vote of thanks from our Kampala residents and we would like to tell you this year is going to even be better. Don’t fail to come, those who want to trade there are many opportunities to trade, those who want to see artists you have never seen there is an opportunity to come and there will be a lot more that will be announced through the week”



According to Ddumba, the festival is meant to strengthen the relationship between Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and city residents, and also encourage them to learn from multinational companies and inspire dreamers.

Jennifer Musisi, the KCCA executive director, says both the army and police will deploy to secure the event.

“We are inviting the public to come and enjoy a rally in the middle of the city which has never happened before. Security is going to be very well coordinated; we are working with all the different security agencies. They are going to be available and we are cautioning people to behave. Police will be there and they will handle whatever situation arises”, she said.



According to KCCA, most sponsors will sell their products at subsidized prices, while KCCA will pay for great performances from several musicians and dance groups in the city. The Kampala City Festival which is now in its fifth year celebrates culture, innovation and encourages Unity and social life.