Related Stories

The fifth annual Kampala city carnival will cost over Shs 900m, according to the organisers of the event. The festival is scheduled to be held from October 1-2.
Some of the major sponsors are Vivo Energy, MTN Uganda, Movit, Africell telecom, Uganda breweries, Kampala Casino and City tyres among others. Vivo energy will sponsor the first day of the event, which will see over 45 rally cars under the Motorsports federation race within Kampala. 42 professional drivers have registered to participate in the sprint. Other activities will include cycling and classic vintage show.
John Ddumba, the in-charge of the festival states, says the money from the sponsors will be used for setting up different stages, paying allowances for security and people who will clean the city before and after the event. He says the two-day event will see Kampala residents and visitors enjoy the city without any restrictions.
“Without being told what to do; you come in, you can step on the grass, you walk all over the streets, you can sell your goods and that is exactly what we give you on the festival. We decided that this year we shall have two days and the people of motorsport decided that they would work with us on this.
We had just 500,000 people but as of last year, we had about 4 million people. So that is a vote of thanks from our Kampala residents and we would like to tell you this year is going to even be better. Don’t fail to come, those who want to trade there are many opportunities to trade, those who want to see artists you have never seen there is an opportunity to come and there will be a lot more that will be announced through the week”
According to Ddumba, the festival is meant to strengthen the relationship between Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and city residents, and also encourage them to learn from multinational companies and inspire dreamers.
Jennifer Musisi, the KCCA executive director, says both the army and police will deploy to secure the event.
“We are inviting the public to come and enjoy a rally in the middle of the city which has never happened before. Security is going to be very well coordinated; we are working with all the different security agencies. They are going to be available and we are cautioning people to behave. Police will be there and they will handle whatever situation arises”, she said.
According to KCCA, most sponsors will sell their products at subsidized prices, while KCCA will pay for great performances from several musicians and dance groups in the city. The Kampala City Festival which is now in its fifth year celebrates culture, innovation and encourages Unity and social life.
There's something wrong in the brains of these Monsters in places of Leadership in Uganda, right from the one in State House,FG&MYC.
Buyende is the Siberia of Ug where they send those cops who have fallen out favour.
So, if they were to lift up Buyende, then they will have lost a punishing "district."
whats wrong with KCCA mobilizing these companies to give back to their customers.
secondly people are going to make money more than you can imagine. you should be looking at participating bse this moment as an opportunity for you as well to make money
SHAME!
In India there are two tribes; The Rich and The Poor. the rich are busy going to the Moon while the poor die without having a chance to sleep under shelter.
Nobody is against the carnival if it was all sponsored by the Business sector, but doing it using Tax payers money at the expense of the Women who are dying in labour wards, Children who spend nights on streets without a meal, Millions of Citizens who cannot afford one meals a day, Doctors who are not paid, Lecturers who must go on strike so as to get their salaries and Hospital without drugs, then we in for danger.
Dr. Obote did not know that even illiterate soldiers were able to take over power, he thought that he would be the one to think for them and he got a shock of his life when he was ousted twice by the semi-illiterate s he thought would keep him in power.
We need to be conscious of the poor before thinking of luxuries and Lavishness.
Otherwise the day they will take over power is when everybody would regret.
This country has enough resources for all Ugandans to live a decent life is we had good leaders. Its only greed and arrogance that will push us back to square one.
This simply shows that KCCA leaders are thinking useless things for Kampalans.
Musisi could spend time thinking more useful and transformationa l things for the city and could involve those big companies for such things I believe.
Instead she's just thinking of festivals to enjoy and the poor Kampala people will obviously follow the bandwagon then go home to filthy myala, dirty neighbourhoods, dirty scanty water, dusty roads and all manner of suffering caused by poor leadership. Which way Uganda?
Never mind the first, second or one billionth response, the big cat is about to rig back Kampala potholes and it's unlit dusty streets if we went by the recent car washout presidential sewer sprayer donations.
2020 middle income generations Russian Style is already reaping benefits for the usual well fed rich list.