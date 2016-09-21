Related Stories

President Museveni has called on world leaders to respect the rights of refugees in their countries.
Speaking at the world leaders' summit on Refugees in New York during the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, the president said that it is wrong to treat African refugees as if they are seeking to consume resources of the indigenous people.
"I tell Ugandans that these (refugees) are our unfortunate brothers and sisters having a misfortune, for the moment, being misgoverned or being unprotected against demonic rebels," he said.
The president added that while in exile, both out of humanness and far-sight, the refugees need to be treated well and that those with skills should be allowed to find gainful employment.
Uganda currently has a refugee population of 690,000 coming from the countries such as Burundi, DR Congo, South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya and Rwanda among others. The president predicts the numbers to increase further to 810,000 by the end of this year.
Museveni asked world leaders to stop supporting armed conflicts especially on the African continent which result in an influx of refugees arguing that sponsoring such groups by external forces prevents peace building.
"If a conflict is really justified, in order to fight for justice with war being the only means of resistance and national salvation, the people can successfully wage a people's struggle without external sponsorship," said Museveni. He added that conflict situations are being propelled by puppets looking for external sponsors and by chauvinists looking for puppets.
He cited what he called sectarian persecution occasioned by the "ideologically bankrupt" groups who rely on undisciplined and criminal armies or militias" as one of the main causes of the refugee problem in Africa.
The president called on refugee hosting countries to ensure that refugees are given the necessary assistance to avoid degrading the environment. He also called on humanitarian organisations to empower refugees through educating the children, imparting skills in order for them to be more advantaged when they return to their countries.
Read full speech here
It's people like him that are behind the massive exodus of milions of Africans fleeing their homelands in search of better life else where they can be treated like human beings with rights
It is the sadism that has become the defining theme of this life presidency that Ugandans are some how an unfortunate breed of disoriented creatures in need of exorcism by the correctly ideologically oriented NRM.
Here we are with the global crusade of ideological correctness at nowhere but the UN,...Perfect!
Museveni has made Ugandans so afraid-so powerless through tribal division that Ugandans even truned backs on the main opposition leader because Ugandans are afraid Museveni will erase them from the surface of the earth if they come out to support the opposition leader!
All opposition gatherings in Uganda are baned by Museveni while false charges are brought against the main opposition leader as & when it pleases the diabolical dictator!
Museveni forgot to tell UN Assembly that he was asylum seeker who could not find home in Tanzania-Kenya but found 1 in Uganda!
Then Museveni abused Ugandans' hospitality by forming guerilla war/movement against the kind people who gave him home, then took over their country & made Ugandans refugees-slaves without a say in their own country!
Museveni came in as refugee-asylum seeker, looking for shelter-better life just as those he is pleading the case are doing!
Museveni was taken in by Ugandans but now he has conquered our country & made us foreigners-slav es-sent us into exile abroad-made even UN keep us in refugee camps in Uganda, yet he is there asking the whole world to put thier countries in the same position Ugandans did when they took the monster in!
Museveni forgot to tell UN Assembly that he, the former asylum seeker-refugee, who was taken in by Uganda made it his duty to conquer Uganda, then divide Ugandans in tribal lots, so that he alone can be leader of a triablly divided people not in position of strenght to throw him out!
But of course as long as Ugandans work in silence for the worst demon dictator ever, UN turns blind eye-deaf ear to the tribalistic inhuman degrading system of rule Museveni established in Uganda!
UN is helping Museveni bolster the tribalistic system of rule the dictator put in place in Uganda, the tribalistic system that has locked Ugandans in tribal holes where they live in fear while slaving for the dictator !
How many people will lose their countries to refugees in future & then the new owners of these countries will come to UN to make their stand?
Is Museveni going to give UN Uganda tax money to help the refugees he is pleading the cause, while Uganda hospitals go without X-Rays-without medecine-Uganda Students have no money to continue education...?
I hope developed countries that are faced with refugee problems, these countries UN is blaming for not taking in refugees-asylum seekers... wake up because these asylum seekers-refugee s go to found new homes & they never go back to where they came from!
If the other UN member countries do not see what Museveni, a former asylum seeker-refugee, has done to Uganda, then they are doomed, just like Ugandans are!
Let's pray developed countries electorate wake up to stand up to defend their countries face to ever increasing refugees-asylum seekers, who have so many rights outside thier countries!
These are people who later claim to be more legitimate citizens in countries that take them in than those who opened armes to take them in are!
While UN is bent on singing with loud speakers to tell all refugees-asylum seekers must be taken in, UN has completely forgotten that UN was founded to make sure people live in peace in their own countries!
UN must know that Ugandans, refugees-asylum seekers who prefer staying in Uganda while slaving for Museveni in silence for fear of being killed, need UN more than any of those fleeying their countries!
More so these asylum seekers-refugee s cannot live together in their own countries as developed countries do!
Now, what is more reasonable-more human for UN:
- To help people like Ugandans who are slaves in their own country under absolute dictatorship that has left no room for change, but Ugandans are disturbing on other country by imposing themselves as refugees-asylum seekers,
or
- Is it more human to bash developed countries to finance UN so that refugees-asylum seekers, people who cannot live in peace with one another in their own countries are taken in?
Why am I not surprised that Europeans are becoming more & more racist today seeying that even UN has got everything about refugees-asylum seekers WRONG?
Surprisingly, even B.Obama whose father prefered to stay over in USA instead of going back to Kenya, does not understand the problem!
Yet, I must say even when I am disappointed that Ugandans stay divided instead of Uniting against the most dangerous man our people has ever come across, I am proud that our people are staying in their country, even as slaves of the former asylum seeker-refugee- the destroyer of Uganda... that has become UN ADVISOR today!
I hope Ugandans will really wake up to see they are alone face to Museveni, the demon that even UN gives platform to preach hypocricy/destr uction...!!!
What the old man is telling the World is that it is the help from outside in terms of arms that causes armed conflicts!
Armed conflicts in Africa are a result of abuse of power and the injustices inflicted by these power African power hungry dictators like him!
The funniest thing is that the old man forgets that he is talking amongst professors specialising for centuries in African conflicts!
You see ...that is the exact definition of a compulsive liar...if you wanted one! It is one who continues to lie and feels comfortable in telling lies even when they are well aware of the facts! M7 cannot pretend not to know the causes of conflicts, because he was once a puppet!
UPDF had misplaced two gunships & two truckloads of munitions which generated the bulk of Juba escapees without Uganda Parliament approval.
Maybe that task should be left to Ms Fatou Bin Souda!
How did you assume power in 1986?
How many Skulls of innocent died in Luweero Triangle?
Who's influencing the War in South Sudan?
Mr M7 stop wasting Taxpayers money flying to these Summit because you definitely utter Rubbish, FG&MYC.
Any one who has seen the huge numbers of Africans, refugees from Burundi Eritrea, Ethiopia, Syria, Sudan Zimbabwe etc, arriving on dinghys in Italy and Greece and many that have perished in Seas are one way or another victims of bad leadership, dictatorships!
So the World cannot afford to turn away as M7 wishes because the consequences will keep knocking at their doors!! Dumb to give dictators blank cheques!
The history of Uganda would have been completely different.
We congratulate our wise leader and Father of Uganda to be accepted as the generator of progress in the world.
We are not concerned and interested what scums of the earth are writing and spilling their anger and frustration since the always write and repeat nonsense.
The world, Africa and Uganda are marching forward towards the better future and not looking at the back.
Mzee Museveni has shown to the world what avenues need to be followed and that was embraced by the top global body -Organisation of the United Nations!
Congratulations Mr President!!Neer a, neera, neera!! We are proud of you and Uganda loves you!!!!!
And calling the West parasites.
These people have worked hard to be where they are, with much less natural resources than Africa.
He should stop biting the hands that feed him.
The man who is the remote and invisible hand that triggered the 1994 Rwanda Genocide, and reverse genocide in DR Congo should never be the one talking refugees at the UN.
In other words, Dominic Kyeswa (Ongwen) should have found M7 at the ICC, in the Hague and shown him around the blocks.
We see now that Britions arwe accusing Tony Blair as war criminal, but America which starts all troublesis protecting theor war criminals and disseminating misinformation. So much so about " democracy and hard work" explained to all of us by scum of the Erasth AKOT - ie foreign spy who needs to take luxative to get diahorrea and empty his dirty contents outside this people,s forum talking about serious things and progressive things.
I promised not to write again but His Excellency landmark speech and decision of the United Nations caused me to write again and to respond to that thug AKOT.
AS we see Betty Long Shit-Crap is no longer with us. Maybe she is down the ground with her boss Lucifer!
According to Wikipedia:"an obscurantist is someone who actively opposes enlightenment and the consequent social reform, a type of anti-intellectu al".
Who goes around the world looking for investors while professionals in own country are jobless?
Museveni should not deceive the world on this when he is the chief sponsor of violent regimes like South Sudan, Burundi on the African continent!
Whenever you open your mouth it feels like some tortoise passed bad gas in the room.
When did you crawl back from your hole?Sure the Dida suspect is around the corner too.
Therefore you can well become mayor of Arrondissiment Boughnoules easily.
Our President is calling for that humane care for people who find themselves dislodged by local problems. Humanity should be caring.
The refugee problem also has economic impacts on different countries.
The UN is a body that looks to end human suffering in all forms.
Some of our leaders worked in sugarcane factories in Kenya,other sold charcoal etc. We live in mobile world if we care for others no matter where they hail from, that is being human.
At this rate Ms bonabanana, your love reserves will soon be depleted.
Our drumbeater fisticuffs effendis here are on their last minute power consolidation manoeuvres, expect loads of Saddam & Muammar UN rants before things go humpty-dumpty!
I feel less sad in today Europe of rising racism because I always say 'I am a Ugandan' when ever any one asks me!
Once when in London, my uncle adviced me to drop "being a Ugandan", I told him: "what will I be then?"
It's quite understandable that Europeans feel angry-are becoming racist openly today because migration has become political weapon that pushed their politicians to fight one another instead of fighting to sustain their way of living that is under stress face to migration!
We Ugandans should understand this because we know who Museveni is & what he is turning our country to!
This is why we do not have the right to let Museveni go on while we are NOTHING in our own country!
Ugandans MUST UNITE to throw Museveni out & what our people will decide after will be in peace: have Ugandans not said NO to armed struggle against Museveni?
So, why would Ugandans fight one another when they don't want to fight their common enemy?
YOU ARE SCUM !!