Related Stories

Gulu municipal councillors have passed a resolution to rename the streets after them in order to keep their legacies alive. Under the resolution, all the streets in Gulu town will be renamed in honor of previous and the current 36 serving councillors in the municipality.
George Labeja, the mayor of Gulu municipality says the resolution was passed in the municipality works and technical services committee.
“The resolution started from the committee of works and technical services that all service councillors should have a road which is named into their names when they are still alive. Because it is always named after they have already died, or if you don’t maybe die immediately they also forget about giving you a name yet you have served. So, that recommendation that we made was not implemented until this year, I strongly want the physical planning of committee of the council to make sure they give all councillors names of the roads both the 9th councillors and the 10th councillors including the mayor”, Labeja says.
Labeja says he has directed the physical planning committee of council to execute the resolution. He says those unhappy with the resolution should push for an amendment of the council resolution.
“It is not going to be only councillors, we have even made a recommendation that all these people who are serving within the district or municipality, these prominent people roads should be named after them before they die. That is the recommendation that we made. Those councillors who come from the division of Pece, we [will] have the names in Pece, councillors who come from Laro division we [will] have the names in Laro division. That is how it is going to be distributed. It is now on council record and it will continue even if am not there, this council is not there it will now continue until council again come out with another resolution that we don’t want this to happen, then it will stop”, Labeja added.
Kerobino Uma, the Gulu Democratic Party chairperson says the resolution is misguided to award blanket recognition to councillors.
He says legends are remembered based on the merits of their contributions to social development and not ascension to leadership positions.
“How many roads….hahahahaha..shall we make in order to continue reward all those kinds of people? Things [honouring] should depend, I think on merit. Those other people could be honoured in a different way rather than honour them through naming them through roads. It should depend on merit because of his contribution to the council. It should not be generalised”, Kerobino said.
Denis Olobo, a resident of Bardege division says the resolution was motivated by selfish desires and defeats the purpose of honouring legendary leaders. He says it was wrong for councillors to reward themselves in such ways.
Currently, some of the streets in Gulu municipality are named after Dr. Corti Lucile, the founder of St. Mary's Hospital Lacor and some prominent Acholi chiefs including Rwot Andrea Olal of Puranga and Rwot Mutu Lagara of Patiko dynasty amongst others.
Japan’s International Cooperation Agency (JICA), through the Northern Uganda Farmers Livelihood Improvement project, will start training farmers in vegetable growing. Yasuo…
Mon 5 Sep 2016 | 7 comments
The Japanese government has pledged to increase support to pupils in Acholi sub-region, to improve learning outcomes, years after the…
Tue 9 Aug 2016 | No comments
After a three-month break, the 2016 edition of the Nile Special University Football League (UFL) resumes with a knockout phase…
Fri 16 Sep 2016 | No comments
In what appears to be a bizarre move, parliament’s proposal to gag media as reported in one of the dailies…
Mon 19 Sep 2016 | No comments
The 2016 Nile Special Pool Open regional qualifiers are gathering momentum. The highlight of the third week is at Leisure…
Fri 16 Sep 2016 | No comments
I personally traverse some of these roads on my way to Adjumani. this move shall misguide me. Please comrade Kelly, advise as a senior politician of the area.
Thanks!
Yet, how would any councilor want to associate his/her name with streets in such bad state?
Only the trees look normal-in good condition simply because it's not councilors taking care of but God!
How can any councilor be proud to live in a town with streets-buildin gs in such lamentable state & even want to lable his/her name on & to remind them of what beauty-what development...?
These fellows are really megalomaniac idiots, naming street after themselves. It make me sick period! .
I think Alice Auma Lakwena should come first on the list of names for new roads.
This is because, when the Acoli men were chickening out, Lakwena the lowly woman, stood up to face off with M7 the bully and his Rwandese mercenaries commanded by Fred Rwigyema and were urinating into the cooking and Marwa pots.
Ka imiro woro, chi nyingi dong ka maleng calo Dr. Corti, Dr. Lucil, Dr. Lukwiya etc Pe lunweny wi dano ojooooooneeeee!
They should please note that names are given for a noble purpose worth remembering and being elected to be a councilor is not a noble purpose.
If sent to buy a roll of tobacco for an elder, does the one sent become greater than the elder?
Councilors are people 'sent' on behalf of the communities they represent, how can they have roads in their names? Stupid and bad idea filled with greed!
Two,Legacy is built,not dreamed. Legacy can be good or bad.
You cannot and should not place your name where it could constantly remind us of your FAILURES.
Three,the choice of whose name goes up and where is a community wide vote and with good reason and deliberation,no t a decision for some whimsical, nefarious good for nothing narcissists.
Finally, names in any public place should invoke pride. Pride is earned. You don't order people to be proud of you more so when you ARE SOME IGNORAMUS..It is not merely an ill advised move,its a mind boggling stupid publicity stunt..
Dear councillors, it will be unfair if you insist on nominating your selves as this only serves to expose your selfishness. Apoyo matek.
But I think these Councillors could come up with this super idiotic scheme only if they suspected that the good people of Gulu are just as idiotic and stupid as them!
Slimdog2,
You seem not to remember that Amin ignored Gulu-Kitgum completely except when he was looking for Acholi who could put him in danger & kill them!
That street in Gulu was, at the time of Amin, one of those owned by Sudanese-Somali ans because no Acholi was allowed to have anything!
If Bishop Kyangire was not in Gulu at that time, Amin would have done worst things there!
Yet, you are right, Acholi lack leadership otherwise they would have come in when T.Okello lost his control & just overthrew Dr Obote without plans for 'a tomorrow for the country'!
Akot has been in the wait for leadership from Acholi since born! The late Reverand Okot used to get lost too at what Acholi are!
Even when Acholi did not want Dr Obote to succeed in the 80 election, instead of Acholi UPC who walked out joining DP, they started a new party even knowing there was no time for that!!!
Yet when Museveni was allowed to just walk in in 1986, the first Acholi politician he arrested was Akena p'Ojok who was not even with or agreed with what T.Okello did!!!
Streets are named after those who play positive parts in building Nations so that their names always remind people of good work done for the good of all!
Acholi councilors are blind to a point they don't even see that the street above is sick-stincky... & only proves there is no leadership in Acholi!
The last time I was in Gulu was early 1987 when I was on the way to my village to bury my brothers, victimes of Museveni's lust for conquest of territory!
Then, that street was in much better state! Yet it looks Acholi leaders are not concerned & are only waiting for instructions from Museveni to develop their Town!
I repeat, street names like Samuel Doe street in Gulu is meaningless.
Trust me I personally know of a gentleman who was awarded three medals by the British for excellence in education and yet is to honoured by any post Independence Governments.
Who knew that Amb. Adimola was knighted by the British.