Related Stories

A disagreement has emerged amongst FDC leaders over parliament’s plan to give MPs Shs 150m each to purchase a vehicle.
While the FDC working committee, chaired by party president Gen Mugisha Muntu condemned the move on Monday, arguing that the country can’t afford it, the shadow cabinet in Parliament led by the same opposition party is said to have rubberstamped the proposal on Tuesday.
During a meeting attended by some MPs at the party’s Najjanankumbi offices on Monday, FDC resolved that the government should instead give MPs grants, whereby the money can be deducted from their salaries over a specified period of time.
In attendance was the leader of opposition in parliament, Winnie Kiiza, chief whip Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, and secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi. Others were, Nabilah Naggayi Sempala, Mubarak Munyagwa, Wafula Oguttu and Ingrid Turinawe.
“There are so many people now entitled to cars, we think this is unsustainable. We want government to come up with a policy on how public officials can acquire cars. This should also include other officials, not only MPs,” said Ssemujju, the FDC spokesman.
He added that the party had tasked him to table a motion before parliament streamlining how MPs and other government officials can acquire cars.
However, as such positions have proved in the past, it was always going to be a hard sell with individual MPs expected to defy their parties.
If they fail to that as a party that is actually supposed to be the people's government, they should not be making any noise about in what NRM is doing. T
he few MPs who want to agree with the corrupt NRM MPs should be exposed. FDC should follow the example set by Dr. Besige, to be selfless when it comes to pro people policies.
That is how they can win the hearts of the electorate to stand with them. FDC as a party should show the integrity and selflessness Dr. Besige their former President has shown.
Is this the sort of thing you would have done had you taken power in the recent elections? If it is not then do the right thing!
It is your responsibility as the main Opposition to put government to task over waste of public funds!