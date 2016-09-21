Related Stories

Ugandan-made ARVs too costly Written by Justus Lyatuu

Details Created: 21 September 2016 Print

Print Email

Ugandans are buying locally-manufactured HIV/Aids drugs expensively, far more than what Kenyans and Tanzanians are buying them for, civil society organizations (CSOs) have revealed.

Joshua Wamboga, the executive director, Uganda Network of Aids Service Organisations (UNASO), said a Ugandan pays an extra Shs 36 for every single anti-retroviral tablet bought from local manufacturer, CiplaQCi chemicals.

Wamboga said some people living with HIV/Aids are not getting anti-retroviral therapy drugs, ARTs, because government buys them expensively and the quantities are far less.

Wamboga said government allocates Shs 100bn each financial year to the National Medical Stores (NMS) to procure anti-retroviral drugs from CiplaQCi chemicals but less quantities are procured because they are pricey.

“For instance, if an ART drug costs Shs 100 on the global market, Uganda is buying it here locally at Shs 136,” he said.

Wamboga, who was addressing MPs on the HIV and Aids committee, added that single sourcing of ARVs should stop and allow competitive bidding so that more people can get ARTs at a cheaper price,” she said.

“NMS and ministry of Health are wasting taxpayers’ money by paying for overpriced drugs from CiplaQCi, something that has led to ARTs stockouts in many health facilities in the country,”

Wamboga added: “Government should renegotiate the contract and pricing with CiplaQCi to enable more Ugandans living with HIV to access life-saving drugs from NMS consignments before the end of 2016. Already some health facilities are experiencing stockouts.”

Denis Odwe, the executive director, Action Group for Health, Human Rights and HIV/AIDS, said that according to the 2014 report by the ministry of Health, an estimated 1.5 million people in the country are living with HIV/Aids and of these 176,948 are children.

“Those people eligible for treatment need to be targeted, we should leave no one behind, the government should expeditiously review and implement the national guidelines of test and treat; this cannot be achieved if there is scarcity of ARTs,” he said.

Uganda’s health sector budget allocations improved from a previous Shs 1,227 trillion in FY 2015/16 to Shs 1, 828 trillion in FY 2016/17, reflecting a nominal increase of Shs 607,55bn but CSOs believe this is not enough.



MPS REACT

Judith Alyek, the committee chairperson, directed the committee clerk to summon government officials to explain the price variations and why the Aids Trust Fund (ATF) is not operational.

“I have instructed the clerk to summon Asuman Lukwago, permanent secretary, ministry of health, and Moses Kamabare, NMS general manager, to tell us what is going on,” she said.

Connie Nakayenze Galiwango, a committee member, said NMS should stop fooling Ugandans yet people are dying from HIV/Aids.

“How can NMS allow to be overcharged like that; when we visit NMS, Kamabare will tell you that the drugs are there yet in the real sense those boxes are empty,” she said.

Galiwango added: “The government has left the bulk [HIV funding] to donors and development partners who finance 67 per cent and households who also inject personal money to buy HIV/Aids drugs.”

In a separate interview, Vinand Nantulya, the chairperson of the Uganda Aids Commission, said CiplaQCi’s HIV drugs are pricey.

“It is true the drugs are expensive compared to the prices they sell to countries like Kenya and Namibia, but the ministry of health should be able to explain,” he said.

In a May 18 letter addressed to the permanent secretary, ministry of Finance, Nevin Bradford, the chief executive officer, CiplaQCi, said the variance in prices offered by CiplaQCi is brought on by the need to utilise the existing excess capacity.

“The excess capacity is brought by government’s failure to fulfil its commitment to the existing memorandum of understanding,” the letter partly reads.

Under the MoU, the government is meant to buy all the ARTs produced by CiplaQCi.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.