Related Stories

Uetcl: No cheaper electricity till 2020

21 September 2016

Erias Kiyemba, the managing director of Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (UETCL), has offered this grim projection: Ugandans won’t pay for cheaper power until 2020.

He said cheaper electricity will come with the completion of the 183MW (megawatts) Isimba and 600MW Karuma power dam projects now under construction.

He said completion of the two dams has partly been hampered by land compensation problems.

Kiyemba said that after completion of the 183MW Isimba and the 600MW Karuma Hydro power projects by 2020, Uganda’s generated capacity will raise from 852 to 1,000KW.

“Right now Ugandans should tighten their belts and pay what they refer to as a high electricity price, but the future is bright because if government introduces an amendment to the Land Act to force landowners to pay taxes for their unused land, then by 2020 power will be fully unleashed on Ugandan businesses and tariffs reduced with a massive impact…,” Kiyemba said on September 14 in an interview at his Kampala office.

By next year, he said, South Sudan will be connected to Uganda’s national power grid and Juba has already availed a free-of-encumbrance corridor where Uetcl will construct a 60- metre-width wayleave all the way to the capital. He said Uganda will earn money from this electricity sale.

“Whoever refuses land compensation valued by the government valuer, government should deposit his/her money as the projects go on and the courts should solve the disagreement later,” Kiyemba said.



