Related Stories

Govt plans for seven MP deaths this year

Parliament plans to spend at least Shs 400m to cover for the projected deaths of seven MPs before the end of this year, writes SIRAJE LUBWAMA.



The controversy over the Shs 68m to be spent on burial for each MP has persisted days after the budget was first reported in the local media. In an interview with The Observer on September 17, David Bahati, the minister of state for finance and economic planning, said government will spend exactly Shs 67.7m on each MP’s burial.

“The impression the press creates is that each living MP is budgeted at Shs 68m each year, which is not true,” Bahati said.

“I see nothing wrong for government to budget for their fallen MPs since this is one uncalled-for event that comes once in one’s life. This money is meant to facilitate the burial expenditures for two days. These include a casket and expense for Uganda Funeral Service, the official government service provider, tents for a maximum of 1,500 people and other items,” the minister added.

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanya lays a wreath on the casket of a fallen MP

At least 10 MPs and ex officios died in the ninth parliament including Cerinah Nebanda, Gregory Matovu, Eriya Kategaya, Susan Namaganda, Michael Oromait, Gen Aronda Nyakairima, Dr Stephen Mallinga, Stanley Omwonya, Joy Kariisa and James Mutende, among others.

BREAKDOWN

According to an assessment by Daily Monitor, the coffin would cost Shs 6 million ($1,800), transportation (Shs 1.45 million or $430), professional services (Shs 400,000 or $120), pall bearers (Shs 150,000 or $44 per day), lowering machine (Shs150, 000 or $44) and a tent for the coffin (Shs 250,000 or $74).

Construction of the VIP grave costs Shs 1,500,000 ($441), the “VIP grave” itself (Shs 4 million or $1,200), 15 VIP wreaths (Shs 1.5 million or $441) and carnations (on stands), at a VIP price of Shs 4.3 million ($1,265), among others.

Two weeks ago, Parliament reportedly invited bids for more burial service providers. Speaking on CBS FM on September 19, Kato Lubwama, the Lubaga South MP, said Ugandans shouldn’t worry about the amount of money to be spent on a dead MP because it is the living that will get most of it.

“A dead MP cannot know how decent he is buried, the body goes with half of this allocated money in terms of a coffin, grave-digging expenses, and money paid to the funeral service providers. The rest of the money goes to the porridge and eatables at the late MP’s home,” he said.

Bahati also told The Observer that in budgeting for death, government wants to avoid the poor planning, which led to a failure to absorb Shs 330bn in donor funds meant for construction of schools. Donors have since threatened to recall the money.

“It is true the challenges of unutilised loans acquired from different lenders have been a challenge to government and we are now handling it head-on to avoid government losing a lot of money. We are dealing with this reality by ironing out the laziness the president talked about recently,” said Bahati.



