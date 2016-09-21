Related Stories

New book tackles issues around us through satire Written by Alon Mwesigwa

Details Created: 21 September 2016 Print

Print Email

Dr Jimmy Spire Ssentongo

In his new book, Saying it the way I Feel, Dr Jimmy Spire Ssentongo offers tales about our daily life challenges with a heavy dose of sarcasm.

The book is a compilation of his short articles, including some previously published in The Observer or other media and journals, about day-to-day issues people grapple with – from politics to social life– wrapped in rib-cracking satire and wit.

In fact, Ssentongo makes a disclaimer early in his book: “I need to caution that many are satirical and that the reader should be able to scratch beyond the surface.”

Ssentongo describes himself as “a self-trained cartoonist, satirical writer and academic.”

He is also a lecturer at Makerere and Uganda Martyrs universities. Some of his thoughts are expressed through cartoons, which punctuate much of the book, and he says he has found cartoons to be strong means of communication.

Yet there are also pieces he is publishing for the first time, like Now pigs sleep in bed. This is an adaptation of what transpires in the famous George Orwell’s Animal Farm, but depicting our own society today.

It satirically rebukes those who came as saviours and heroes only to turn into tormentors of those they deem to have contributed less to the struggle. Occasionally, when other animals complain, the pigs remind them that “they fought as others hid under beds.”

In another piece, Mr President, you are angry but we are far more annoyed, Ssentongo dwells on the ills afflicting Uganda’s health sector. President Museveni had said he was annoyed that Gen Aronda Nyakairima died of a condition that was not detected.

Ssentongo asks: “Mr President, do you care to know how many Ugandans ever afford the privilege of detecting and treating what kills them?”

There’s more sarcasm in a piece about President John Pombe Magufuli titled Tanzanians should stop provoking us. The article presents two worlds contrasting Dar es Salaam with Kampala. It is wrapped in such wit that some readers may find difficulty going beyond the surface to grasp what exactly the writer meant.

Ssentongo writes about leaders who come in as heroes only to turn into villains. He singles out Ghana’s legendary Kwame Nkrumah who, upon assuming power gave himself grand titles, including Osagyefo – meaning the redeemer.

“And although things went deeply bad, his sycophants or praise-singers reassured him that everything was on track,” writes Ssentongo.

It is not all politics, however, as some of the pieces touch on the environment and climate change.

The pieces are built around human characters, which makes them more engaging and a reader could easily delve into the book from the opening to the end without even realizing it. Copies are available at Book point, Village mall, Bugoloobi.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.