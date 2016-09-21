Related Stories

UNEB tasks candidates to directly report exam cheats Written by Yudaya Nangonzi

Uneb executive secretary Daniel Nekorach Odongo

When the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) released the exam timetables on Monday, it also addressed a troubling question: how to stem the rampant examination malpractices.

In a statement, Uneb urged all candidates to report directly to the board any invigilator, teacher or head teacher and other candidates involved in examination malpractice.

Dan Nokrach Odongo, the Uneb executive secretary, encouraged candidates to use the address: Executive Secretary, Uneb, PO Box 7066, Kampala or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

“The board reserves the right to declare publicly names of centres, candidates or anyone else who will have involved themselves in examination malpractice,” Odongo noted.

Last year, the board withheld results of 909 PLE candidates, 2,060 at UCE and 279 A-level candidates over suspicion of exam malpractice. Early this year, the then education minister Jessica Alupo asked Uneb to withdraw centres that have persistently engaged in malpractice.



TIMETABLE

On November 1, 640,690 students registered for PLE will have a two-hour briefing. The candidates will start exams on November 2 with Mathematics and English before ending on November 3 with Science and English.

The papers, where no extra time is to be allowed, will last 2hrs and 15 minutes save for mathematics, 2hrs and 30 minutes. Uneb has, however, given an extra 45 minutes for special-needs candidates for each paper.

Odongo has advised head teachers and P7 teachers to ensure that candidates are carefully briefed and, where possible, parents are encouraged to attend the briefing session.

A total of 323,233 UCE candidates will be briefed on Friday, October 14. The first papers will be Physics (practical) and candidates will end their papers on November 23.

On Friday, November 11, the briefing of 104,315 UACE candidates will kick off. On November 14, the candidates will commence exams before ending on December 6.

In total, 1,068,238 candidates have registered for the Uneb exams at 18,449 centres at all levels of education.

Parents can check a candidate registration status by typing: Reg<space>full index number and sending to 6600.

