Related Stories

MPs want a special compensation fund created for victims of torture.
The MPs contend that the fund, which should be a separate vote from the ministry of Justice budget, will fast-track the payment of compensation money awarded by the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) and courts of law to victims of torture.
Wilfred Niwagaba, the Ndorwa East MP, said government has for years grappled with paying compensation arrears under the attorney general’s office.
He said with a separate fund in place, it will fast-track the process of payouts to victims, some of who have spent years without compensation.
The 18th UHRC annual report released last month pointed out that the ministry of Justice is yet to pay out awards totaling Shs 5bn accrued from awards to victims before 2012.
Over Shs 500 million was awarded by the human rights tribunal to individuals who suffered human rights violations at the hands of government entities last year.
Jacob Oboth, West Budama South MP, supported the proposed compensation fund, noting that it is unfair for government to continue disregarding the work of the commission.
Oboth said mixing the victims’ compensation with commercial awards is demeaning. In response, Medi Kaggwa, UHRC chairman, said he would bring proposals on the fund before the committee, noting that this matter has been raised several times with government but has alays been ignored.
The chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission, Med Kaggwa, has advised government to conduct a national referendum on the proposed…
Mon 19 Sep 2016 | No comments
On May 25 this year, more than 80 people whose land in Hoima was acquired for Uganda’s oil refinery met…
Wed 14 Sep 2016 | No comments
Nine Ugandan scholars will soon join a healthy tradition, traveling to the UK for further studies for postgraduate study on…
Mon 12 Sep 2016 | No comments
The government will soon close over 63 nursery and primary schools, operating under the Bridge International Academies (BIA) network. The network…
Mon 15 Aug 2016 | No comments
As we walked for four hours over ridges, crossed rivers and rivers, and trudged over a steep slippery road that…
Mon 19 Sep 2016 | 1 comments
- No abusive language
- No unsubstantiated allegations
- No incitement to ethnic, religious or sectarian hatred
- No incitement to violence
- No spam
- No impersonating other people
Offending comments will be deleted without notice.