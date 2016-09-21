Related Stories

MPs demand special fund for torture victims Written by URN

MPs want a special compensation fund created for victims of torture.

The MPs contend that the fund, which should be a separate vote from the ministry of Justice budget, will fast-track the payment of compensation money awarded by the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) and courts of law to victims of torture.

Wilfred Niwagaba, the Ndorwa East MP, said government has for years grappled with paying compensation arrears under the attorney general’s office.

He said with a separate fund in place, it will fast-track the process of payouts to victims, some of who have spent years without compensation.

The 18th UHRC annual report released last month pointed out that the ministry of Justice is yet to pay out awards totaling Shs 5bn accrued from awards to victims before 2012.

Over Shs 500 million was awarded by the human rights tribunal to individuals who suffered human rights violations at the hands of government entities last year.

Jacob Oboth, West Budama South MP, supported the proposed compensation fund, noting that it is unfair for government to continue disregarding the work of the commission.

Oboth said mixing the victims’ compensation with commercial awards is demeaning. In response, Medi Kaggwa, UHRC chairman, said he would bring proposals on the fund before the committee, noting that this matter has been raised several times with government but has alays been ignored.







