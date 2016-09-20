Related Stories

Makerere pleads to govt for help over frozen accounts Written by URN

Makerere University has appealed for government intervention to avert any further reverberations of the current financial crisis that has befallen the institution following the closure of its bank accounts.



The pleas come a week after the university accounts were frozen for alleged failure to clear retirement benefits of its former employees. Makerere is indebted to the tune of Shs 30bn accruing from Makerere University retirement benefits scheme (MURBS).

The affected employees secured a court order on September 8, 2016 through their lawyers, M/s Arcadia Advocates to freeze the university accounts and attach property.



The debt that has accumulated from 1966 to 2010 attracts a 10 percent interest rate each month, according to the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority Act 2011. The seizure of the university accounts, has affected its operations.



"We are operating on adhoc because our accounts were closed because there is too much fraud," said one senior university official who didn't want to be named.



Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) chairperson Dr Muhammad Kiggundu (L) and Vice Chancellor Prof Ddumba Ssentamu

Ritah Namisango, the Makerere University senior public relations officer confirms the freezing of the university accounts.



“It is true that we experienced the garnishing of the university accounts and this is because the university accrued money, which is Shs 30bn in arrears of staff retirement benefits to the Makerere University retirement benefit scheme.



But what I would like to inform everyone is that efforts have been going on and that is involving the Makerere University management together with the ministry of education an sports to ensure that the university is able to ensure that the money is in form of arrears, that this is settled and the university can operate normally”, she said.



According to Namisango, the university has been including the debt in its annual budgets, but the funding has not been forthcoming.



“This is unfortunate for the university accounts being garnished but it is also a financial obligation that has to be met and no one is denying this. When this happened, the university management held a meeting still to follow up on this matter and they wrote to the Hon. minister of education and sports. What is happening now, is, that the university has put forward a proposal to the Hon minister requesting her intervention such that the government of Uganda settles the Shs 30bn”, Namisango said.



Namisango says they have held talks with various stakeholders and service providers to understand the current situation as they wait for government intervention.



“It is really not a very good situation for us but at least what has happened is that negotiations are going on. We have explained the scenario to the respective stakeholders to appreciate the situation we are going through and to those who we have had a long standing relationship with a particular company certain services are still being provided but not knowing that this issue is being settled then payments will be effected”, she added.



In his September 13 letter to the education minister, Janet Kataaha Museveni, the vice chancellor Prof John Ddumba Ssentamu, says the university council and management have made several efforts to settle the debt with no further delays which has made it extremely difficult for the university to meet all its financial obligations.



"At the moment, the university cannot access funds from its accounts. This action has ultimately paralyzed university operations and has a high potential of causing general unrest at the university," reads the letter.



Adding that: "We request government to settle the MRSBS arrears of Shs 30, 683, 311, 967 only so that the university accounts can be opened. We also request government to settle the verified arrears relating to in-house retirements amounting to Shs 18, 778, 880, 727 only."



In order to reduce the debt to a manageable level, the university council made a decision to settle part of the MRSBS through transfer of some of university land in Bwaise and Nakulabye, valued at Shs 19bn to the MRSBS.



Management also negotiated with MRSBS to effect the transfer of the land through a 99-year lease to ensure that it will revert back to the university council. However, the decision required clearance from the solicitor general, who is yet to respond.



It is the third time in a space of 8 years that Makerere University bank accounts are frozen owing to failure to control its finances leading to huge debts. In 2008, the parliament on recommendation by the auditor general advised Makerere to close its 135 bank accounts.



Parliament validly stated that it was not possible for the university secretary, the chief accounting officer to be in control of all the accounts. In September 2016, the university was reported to have many fraudulent activities done through its central bank account and was advised to close the accounts to sort the mess.



In 2012, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) froze the Makerere University account in DFCU bank where students were paying tuition due to Shs 1.1bn tax arrears.

Before the closure of the accounts, the university council slashed lecturers' incentives from 75% to 25% which prompted them to stop teaching students beyond 5:00 pm and thereby affecting students on evening program.