Related Stories

Five health workers in Mbarara district accused of falsifying HIV/Aids results have been arrested.



The suspects are Michael Namanya, a laboratory technician at Busingye Health Care clinic, Rita Ninsima, an enrolled nurse attached to MP Pharmaceuticals, Joseph Twinamatsiko, a nurse at Ankole Pharmacy, Mastula Karemire, a nurse at Unique drug shop and Priva Namanya



Their arrest followed a visit to Mbarara municipality by the Human Immune Virus Termination Technology Survival for the Fit team from Kampala led by Rtd Maj. Rubaramira Ruranga.



The team was reportedly dispatched to Mbarara by Dr Diana Atwine, the head of State House health monitoring team following reports that some health facilities in Mbarara were falsifying HIV/Aids results.



Taban Chiriga, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (CIID) at Mbarara police station, says they suspects were trapped by Dan Byakatonda who pretended to be HIV positive and offered them money to falsify his results, which they did without hesitating.



According to Taban, the suspects face charges of deliberately spreading HIV/Aids under police file SD 70/15/09/2016 since they have been falsifying results. He says the suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations into the matter are complete.