Related Stories

Head teachers told to get degrees by 2017 or lose jobs

Angir primary school head teacher with her students

The ministry of education and sports insists it will drop primary school head teachers who fail to get degrees by 2017 to pave way for those with the qualifications.



In 2014, the ministry introduced the scheme of service for head teachers. To head a primary school, the scheme provided that one should be a Grade U4, which means one should be a graduate and must have a certain level of experience.



As a result, the ministry of education directed all primary school head teachers to acquire preferably, a bachelor of education degree by 2017. The assistant commissioner of education, Dr Tony Mukasa Lusambu re-affirmed the ministry's demand for all primary school heads to upgrade or give way for those with better qualification.



According to Lusamba, those who fail to acquire the qualification by 2017 will be phased out.



"Since issuing the scheme of service, many head teachers have embraced the policy while others are continuing to upgrade which, the scheme allows," Dr Lusambo said.



But Samuel Oneti-Batia, a teacher in Vurra, Arua district in West Nile, says government needs to consider sponsoring the head teachers or let them serve until the end of their contracts. George Wamai Kuloba, a teacher in Bubuto primary school in Manafwa district, says many of the affected head teachers are of advanced age.



"We are resource constrained, government should simply allow us bow out after climaxing our retirement age," said Kuloba.

Mary Chebet, the head teacher of Kapchesombe primary school in Kapchorwa district, says the period given by the education ministry to acquire degrees is "short and not ideal".

She wants the ministry to give them at least five years to upgrade. Simon Obita, the deputy head teacher of Anaka primary school in Nwoya district hailed the policy as a great move towards improving education standards in the country.

According to the ministry, at the moment, only about half of primary school head teachers in public schools are degree holders. Currently there are at least 14,407 government-aided primary schools in Uganda to which the policy directly applies.

While the changes are gradual to avoid choking the system and to ensure serving head teachers comply with the standards, the Uganda National Teachers' Union (Unatu) advises the ministry not to rush and phase out serving personnel.



Unatu demands that government either facilitates the head teachers to get the required qualifications or give head teachers adequate time to get the degree on their own depending on resource availability.



"It's appropriate for primary head teachers to have such or even more qualifications to fulfil education standards but those who were appointed without must be allowed to serve till the end of their service if they can't oblige to the prerequisite now," said James Tweheyo, secretary general Unatu.