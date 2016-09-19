Related Stories

Cold room at Shs 28bn Gulu Market turned into ‘store’ Written by URN

Details Created: 19 September 2016 Print

Print Email

The cold room at the newly built Gulu Main Market has been turned into store. The room was designed to keep fresh vegetables, fish and meat.



However, it has remained non-functional nearly a year after the market was commissioned by President Museveni in April last year.

It is currently being used to store the shelves that were recovered from the defunct Uchumi Supermarket in Gulu. The market was redeveloped at Shs 28bn by government with support from the African Development Bank under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme Project (MATIP) in the ministry of Local Government.



Aerial view of the Gulu Main Market

George Labeja, the mayor of Gulu municipality says government failed to disburse funds to equip the cold room with deep freezers. He says to prevent the facility from being ‘idle’, the municipality leased it out to generate revenue.



“We went for the last meetings for closing phase I MATIP and what they told me is that we don’t have funds for those facilities like fridges and all other things. The government put it to be there. What council can do is now look for anybody, any investor who can put those machines in the cold rooms then people pay that is what they told us but there is no money for those things. There’s no money for putting speakers up, a public address system within the market. So as council, we are going to debate and see whether we can at least have anybody who can tender that facility”, Labeja said.



He adds that they have also failed to run the generator, which provides an alternative power source for the market due to high fuel prices.



“The consumption of the generator, actually 20 litres of diesel takes only one hour. That is the reason, why we don’t use that generator. It is very expensive. If council is to use that generator for 12 hours, council has to spend over Shs 300,000. In a day you spend Shs 300,000, how much money does council collect in a day? You will find that council will be making losses. That is why we stopped the use of generators but municipal council is actually trying to acquire solar at the basement [at Shs 48m].



Vendors dealing in fresh fish in the market told URN that the absence of the cold-room forces them to find ice blocks outside the facility to preserve their stock. Charles Odida, the secretary Gulu Market vendors says they are disappointed that many business facilities are non-functional.







