Related Stories

A month-long government ban on Ugandans doing odd jobs in Middle-Eastern countries has been lifted.

Pius Bigirimana, the permanent secretary, ministry of gender, labour and social development, said government’s hardline stance was softened by appeals from the public and recruiting companies.

“Those who already had contracts for institutional work and were caught up by the temporary ban can now submit those contracts for review so that they can travel back to their duty stations abroad,” Bigirimana said in a recent interview.

He said only cleaners have been cleared to work in hospitals, schools, supermarkets and offices abroad. But the ban on domestic workers or house-maids still stands, he said.

Bigirimana said the maid who are often abused by their employers, will be cleared after residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and their government agree to new rule on recruitment of domestic helpers from Uganda.

Government banned housemaid working abroad this year after receiving persistent compliants of sexual abuse, denial of food, overwork, underpayment or no payment at all of salaries, which were filed by Ugandan housemaids working in the Middle East.

Moses Binoga, the coordinator of the Counter Human Trafficking National Task Force at the ministry of Internal Affairs, said about 50 companies have been cleared to take people to work abroad.