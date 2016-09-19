Related Stories

SOS Children’s Villages, one of Uganda’s oldest child care organizations, is seeking funding to help increase the capacity of children under their care in the next three years.
The charity currently takes care of around 8,000 children but due to increased demand, plans to raise the number to 11,000 within three years.
However, it needs at least Shs 6bn to achieve that and on Wednesday held a donation drive through Entebbe to raise awareness of the cause.
According to Karl Wipfler, the SOS chairman, the organization is seeking to raise at least Shs 600,000 for each child per year to meet their education and health needs.
“We take plight of children seriously,” he said. “Because of that, we appeal to all well-wishers in Uganda and abroad to support in any way they can.”
Olive Lumonya, the SOS national director, noted that Unicef statistics show there are 1.5 million orphaned children in Uganda.
“Many of these are orphaned as a result of HIV/ Aids and are leaving in poverty,” she said. “That is why we need to reach out to them through interventions like donations.”
