Related Stories

MP Michael Kabazigurka

Even before the High court on Friday rejected his request to block his treason trial at the General Court Martial, the embattled Nakawa MP, Michael Andrew Kabaziguruka, had said he cannot get justice at the army court.

On Friday, Kabaziguruka, who was dressed in a blue suit, premised his fears on a September 13, 2016 ruling in which the court martial insisted it has the jurisdiction to try him, a civilian.

Kabaziguruka argued that through that ruling, the military court had already concluded that he was guilty even before the trial started.

“They have already determined my case. There cannot be any justice in the court martial,” Kabaziguruka said.

“What does [Andrew] Gutti [chairman of the court martial] and all those guys know about the law?” he asked.

The burly legislator also questioned the legality of the military court, citing Article 129 of the constitution. The article stipulates that the judicial power of Uganda shall be exercised by the courts of judicature which shall consist of the Supreme court of Uganda; the court of Appeal of Uganda; the High Court of Uganda.

“In our constitution, we don’t have the court martial, that’s why I am saying I should be tried in a court recognised by the constitution,” Kabaziguruka said.

He further cited Article 210 of the Constitution, which gives Parliament powers to regulate the UPDF.

“The article doesn’t mention anywhere that civilians can be tried in the court martial; it’s simply a disciplinary tribunal for soldiers,” he said, adding that the military court is abusing the rights of Ugandans.

Kabaziguruka and 21 soldiers were arraigned before the military court on June 28. The army alleges that between May and June this year, the group and others still at large committed acts of treachery aimed at compromising the country’s security or interests.

According to the army, the suspects infiltrated its ranks and engaged in war-like activities against the government. After the group was

charged, Kabaziguruka asked the High court to nullify his trial at the court martial.

His lawyers, Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi and Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Sseggona, argued that their client was unlawfully charged under sections 129 and 130 of the UPDF Act, yet he doesn’t belong to the military.

But in her ruling on Friday, Justice Patricia Basaza Wasswa said the issues raised by Kabaziguruka’s lawyers have already been determined by Uganda’s superior courts.