Related Stories

A report by the Uganda Governance Monitoring Platform (UGMP) has cast doubt on the government’s commitment to push the economy to the next level of development.

This comes just a week after a government consultant punched holes in Uganda’s middle-income status dream. UGMP is a consortium of non-government organizations (NGOs). In its assessment report of President Museveni’s first 100 days of his fifth elective term, it reveals that much of his promises may not come to fruition for lack of specific proposals on how to achieve them.

At the inauguration of his new cabinet on June 23, Museveni announced a 23-point program of action that would drive the country into achieving the middle-income status with- in four years.

To implement his re-election manifesto, Museveni declared that this term would be of Hakuna Mchezo (no game) at a cabinet retreat at National Leadership Institute (NALI) Kyankwanzi on July 25.

In coming up with the scorecard report, the NGOs focused on how Museveni spent the first three months of his new presidential term, his action plans and how the plans were taken in light of the challenges at hand.

“The research team start- ed observing and documenting Museveni’s daily actions from May 13, a day after he was sworn in as president... he issued a series of directives on day 43,” Arthur Larok, the country director, Action Aid Uganda, said.

He was speaking during the launch of the report on Friday at Golf course hotel, Kampala. Other than his directives that were considered to represent his priorities, the NGOs also took stock of the business in Parliament to ascertain whether there was any legislative action that had been taken on the presidential directives.

The directives, Larok said, were linked to priorities spelt out in Vision 2040 and the second national development plan (NDP II) to prove whether they were consistent with the overall national development priorities and targets.

ECONOMY

Adopted in 2015, NDP II set an ambitious medium- term development target of attaining a middle-income status by 2020. According to the report, achieving the dream implies that over the next four years, Uganda’s GDP per capita will have to improve to more than $1,033 and sustain the income per capita growth rates between 5.2 per cent and 6.3 per cent.

Over the past five years, the report notes, GDP growth has slowed down, falling to 4.6 percent in the 2015/16 financial year. The report attributes this fall to delays in execution of public investments, uncertainty related to electioneering, tight monetary policy, macroeconomic in- stability and international commodity prices.

“As of April, the provisional public debt stock including commitments in nominal values stood at Shs 46.1 trillion [which] implies that each of Uganda’s 34.9 million people was indebted to the tune of Shs 1.3m [$395],” the report notes.

The report further notes that the country’s debt stock has steadily been increasing over the past ten years in addition to a fall in the value of export merchandise and foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows.

With an estimated 19 per cent of Uganda’s population living in abject poverty and another 43 per cent living in perpetual vulnerability, the report notes, achieving a middle-income status by 2020 may be just a mirage.

“For a first-term president, the population would be looking at the bold idea and actions he is able to pursue over the first hundred days in office to set the tempo for the five-year term [but] for President Museveni as an incumbent, the expectation is to present old ideas in a new way, blend them with newer, bolder and time-bound actions, while at the same time setting new standards for performance and accountability,” the report stated.

The report came a week after Datuk Chris Tan, one of the consultants that the government contracted from the Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) of the Malaysian prime minister’s office, told a government retreat at Munyonyo it is unlikely that the middle- income status will be attained by 2020.

GOVT REACTS

NRM deputy secretary general Richard Todwong criticized the report as being based on feelings rather than facts. The assessment, Todwong said, should have looked back at Museveni’s 30 years in power since his is not a new government.

He said any assessment should also take into ac- count the performance of other elected leaders like Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago with whom government shares responsibilities.

Lukwago was part of the panel of politicians that discussed the report. Others were DP president Norbert Mao, his FDC counterpart Mugisha Muntu, the retired bishop of Kampala Zac Niringiye and the executive director of the Uganda Media Centre, Ofwono Opondo.

