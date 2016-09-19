Related Stories

Our services should be appreciated, says ambassador Angualia Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI

Ambassador Richard Laus Angualia

RICHARD LAUS ANGUALIA is Uganda’s former ambassador to Egypt. He resigned the position last year to contest in Maracha.

Now a private citizen, he told Josephine Namuloki, why he is not happy about the criticism directed at diplomats by some officials in the ministry of Foreign Affairs including ministers. Excerpts below.

There are also reports that most of you in foreign service are political failures favoured by President Museveni.

No, I was not there because I failed in politics but I was there because the president of the republic of Uganda appointed me to serve in that capacity and I was vetted by parliament before I started service.



How would you rate your performance as Uganda’s ambassador to Egypt?

My performance as an ambassador was guided by the charter. A charter is a document from the minister to the ambassador or head of mission where he indicates priority performance areas. My duty is to steer a mission into achieving targets which the minister has set for the mission. And in this case what targets did the minister set?

In the charter, I was supposed to lobby for inward transfer of at least $300 million worth of investment from Egypt per year to Uganda. I was supposed to lobby Egypt’s understanding and appreciation of Uganda’s position on various important issues particularly the River Nile and the regional geopolitics, which I did.

I was supposed to facilitate promotion of Uganda’s exports to Egypt annually, which I did. So, we did our best in the circumstances and we have a lot to show in terms of output of cooperation between Egypt and Uganda.



Did you ever bring to the attention of the minister how complicated the charter is?

Very much so. You can see the charter which was given to me; it is difficult to implement and this was given to me by the minister himself. Two, I brought this to the attention of the permanent secretary in the meeting which was attended by the undersecretary and the human resource person.

I said, ‘look how can you implement such a mission charter?’ I looked at the figures for example; facilitate promotion of at $200 million worth trade of exports from Uganda to Egypt annually. This I found it just as a copy, cut and paste from Uganda trade promotion board. The entire worth of Uganda’s trade with Africa and Europe was US $200 million.

What is it really? What do we want? In computer language they say “garbage in, garbage out”. So now what did they really put in precisely and what did they want to get out? I performed under his supervision for the three years; did he raise this issue to me?

For me I raised the difficulty in implementing the charter with him [Okello Oryem, the minister of state for Foreign Affairs].



Oryem recently told parliament that some of the ambassadors, including you, were problematic.

I have been pragmatic, not problematic.



Did you ever complain that you were not treated as an ambassador?

Treatment as an ambassador ordinarily needed a set of written-down terms and conditions of service which I received and I acknowledged in writing and I didn’t complain.

And if somebody dares to say that, then let that person bring it out in writing. I accepted the terms under which I was going to serve this country in writing. But under my performance, as mission head, I achieved a lot.



Don’t you think as a former ambassador you should interface with parliamentary committee on Foreign affairs and table your concerns?

Well, I am now a senior citizen in my private life. If the committee deems it fit to call me and talk to them, who am I to refuse? I am just a citizen and a son of this country and I have a lot of information to benefit this country.



There were reports that funds meant for renovation of the official residence of the ambassador in Cairo were diverted.

The bitter pill is that there was a lot of redundancy in the office and I did rescheduling of duties for various officers. Some officers hardly wrote a report and yet in the financial year 2014/15, the ministry of Finance released $100,000 (Shs 350 million) for the renovation of official residence of the ambassador and some works in the office.

A team of engineers on my request, were coordinated by ministry of foreign Affairs. They went and did the assessment of the damages that needed renovation. This team came back to Uganda and up to the end of the financial year they had not yet submitted a report of what they did. As such, funds were not put to right use and some people diverted this money with impunity.

I am the ambassador who questioned that impunity. I was being chased, attacked, scared, and received threats of all sorts. So, I am not surprised despite of all my achievements and despite being out of the office for one year now, people are still discussing me. I did not like the idea of abusing government resources.

I served in poverty with content and from this point on now I expect Ugandans to know me better in performance and integrity; that is why people are throwing stones at me thinking the president is going to return me to the office and I am going to be a stumbling block for them. What I can tell you is that the money of official residence of the ambassador was diverted with impunity.



What is your final word?

I studied political science and public administration in Makerere University. Those diplomats studied political science and international relations. I studied political science, public administration. Whether career or not career, I do my work to the satisfaction of the appointing authority.

And finally as a Christian, I want to forgive all those who are bringing all sorts of allegation on me, who are tarnishing me, who want to paint me black. I am already dark-skinned; I don’t care but when it comes to work, I want genuine outputs and reports.