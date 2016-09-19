Related Stories

Ssempala Kigozi: MPs are too many Written by Edris Kiggundu

Emmanuel Ssempala Kigozi

EMMANUEL SSEMPALA KIGOZI is the MP for Makindye-Ssabagabo municipality. He told Edris Kiggundu why he unhappy about the big size of the 10th parliament.



What prompted you to join politics?

I joined politics in the early 1990s and the reason was that I started living in Ndejje, Namasuba in the 1980s. It was one of the worst places to live in Kampala.

There were many thieves. I was attacked nine times. I survived bullets on three occasions. I realized that some of the leaders were part of the problem; that is why I decided to join politics. I have been a member of DP since 12 December 1980. My father was a member of DP too.



Your party appears to be in constant turmoil. What is the problem?

That is the problem with this world. People are quick to make judgments and conclusions. The DP is evolving in a natural process and when we take over leadership of the country, you are going to see real change. DP today is the best party in the country. It is national in nature.

Right now we have some MPs from outside Buganda. This is the party that accommodates everybody. Whatever is happening in DP is just a state of growth. DP is like someone who has a little bit of fever. We shall be okay and rule this country.



What are the pertinent issues within your constituency?

The problems are poor roads, lack of clean water; there are no drainage channels and the state of education and health facilities is poor. Although we are an urban area, Makindye-Ssabagabo is affected by problems which affect other parts of the country.



What are you doing to address these problems?

Since I am an MP, I will canvass more funds to find solutions to these problems. My role is to make sure that I lobby the relevant authorities to improve my area.



What are some of the national issues that parliament should handle urgently?

Health and education are the biggest issues. Of course there is also corruption which we must find ways of tackling.



What is one thing that has annoyed you about this parliament?

What has annoyed me is that we are too many MPs. Getting a chance to speak is a problem. Secondly, the NRM MPs come when they have made a decision in their caucus and so, you cannot change their minds even on an important issue.



What about a good thing about parliament?

At least some of us from the opposition sit comfortably because we are few. That is a good thing.



Who inspires you in this parliament?

I have not yet seen anyone so far. No one.