Related Stories

Bidandi to Museveni: don’t use the gun to muzzle Mengo Written by Observer Media Ltd

Details Created: 19 September 2016 Print

Print Email

In our continuing series on letters exchanged between President Museveni and his former minister JABERI BIDANDI SSALI, we go back to October 2009. A

month earlier, in September, there had been riots in Buganda after Kabaka Mutebi was blocked from travelling to Kayunga. In this letter, Bidandi warned the president against using force to resolve his misunderstandings with Mengo.



23rd October, 2009



His Excellency,

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,



I am addressing you on the recent events before, during and after the riots. In the first place, I submit that the standoff between Your Excellency and the Kabaka of Buganda and the Mengo leadership is more or less a replica of what existed way back in the mid-sixties between late Obote and late Kabaka and his government.

Many of us agreed with Your Excellency when you categorized the Obote­/Muteesa confrontation as political which, therefore, called for a political solution, and not a military one. The subsequent bloody events to date in which more than a million Ugandans have lost their lives are attributed to that wrong decision of opting for a military stance where the situation called for a political solution.

Mr President, the current standoff between Your Excellency and Kabaka Mutebi with his Mengo leadership requires a political approach. What has happened cannot be undone and, therefore, we have to accept it. But for the future of our country, for harmony and peace amongst the people of Uganda, Mr President please reconsider your avowed stance with the Kabaka and Mengo leadership.

Abuses, rotten eggs, tomatoes and hate campaigns are some of the occupational hazards a political leader even in the office of a president must expect. The response must not be the gun or the might of government. But a recourse to the dictates of the law against the perpetrators of such activities. Even this should be after a thorough soul search and understanding the causes of the grievances.

Mr President, two serious incidents happened during the riots which make me shudder should the seeds sown in the hearts of some people sprout to be harvested by Ugandans probably after you and many of us are no more.

1. Shooting of innocent civilians

Mr President, according to media reports, a number of people who lost their lives during the riots were shot by armed state personnel, not even on the streets but in their closed houses where they had hid for safety! Guns turned against the very people they are supposed to protect and by armed state agents under your leadership of the country!

Mr President, imagine a situation where similar riots broke out simultaneously in a number of towns in the country; wouldn’t the trained armed men run amok and be on rampage against the population? Wouldn’t this land the country into a spate of genocide? God forbid!

2. Ethnic parades

It was reported that at Busega and Kasubi, vehicles were being stopped by rioters and passengers paraded to identify people of a particular ethnic group.

It was alleged that some of those identified had to pay for their freedom! I am imagining a situation where those identified had been clobbered to death and their relatives in Mbarara, Gulu, etc received the news on their mobile phones that the “Baganda were killing Banyankore in Buganda” what would be the response in Mbarara, Bushenyi, etc against Baganda?

The message is then relayed to Gulu, Mbale, Kotido, etc, which sides would those areas take and perhaps with some seeds of harboured revenge sprouting?

“Let them dare” could be one type of reaction from Your Excellency, but what will be the cost to the country at the end of it all, and after how long anyway, before the situation is subdued?

President Museveni with Kabaka Mutebi in church

Mr President, I have always been a civilian politician and maybe that is what has conditioned my inner eyes to see future bloodshed in incidents like I have quoted. But having been privy to the genesis of the various bloody upheavals in the country since 1966, I have cause to imagine the worst of the seeds of incidents such as I have quoted.

This is why I decided to write to Your Excellency, this time in confidence, to request you to stop for a moment and objectively ponder over the fears I have expressed in good faith and with concern for the future of our people and the country.

For a moment, let’s get the focus away from power or retention of it and focus on our children, our families, our ethnic divides, and the people of Uganda as a whole. In short, let’s focus the binocular that shall place in our mental vision the harmony and peace the people of Uganda have yearned for, died for and continue to sacrifice for up to today.

This is my ardent appeal to Your Excellency, my current president of the republic of Uganda. As to the issue of the Kabaka and Mengo, I plead to you for restraint amidst provocation, real or perceived. Let the law take over.

Where it is wanting, let’s go to Parliament. Let the management and administration of media including closed radios be referred to the courts of law rather than the courts of emotions, in this instance, subjective anger. Mr President, you must transcend beyond being a freedom fighter and a politician and graduate into being a statesman. It’s only then that you will be remembered as one of the fathers to this country.



For God and My Country

Bidandi-Ssali,

Chairman

People’s Progressive Party.