Related Stories

NRM boss cries foul over intrigue

19 September 2016

The NRM chairman for Mbale, Muhamood Masaba, has claimed that he is a target of attack from some party politicians from Bugisu, who view him as a stumbling block to their ambitions.

Without disclosing their names, Masaba told The Observer on Wednesday, that his opponents were sponsoring stories in a local tabloid, aimed at tarnishing his image. We, however, understand that one of the people fighting him is a minister from the sub-region.

“When you read those stories, they appear positive. They show that I have made a lot of money and now I am on a spending spree buying vehicles. But the real aim is to set people against me including tax authorities,” Masaba said.

He denied that he had recently made a total Shs 6 billion from a land transaction in Mbale and a minerals’ deal with Chinese investors, like the stories purport.

In one of the stories, it is claimed that after getting the money, he bought a car worth Shs 400 million.

He said: “Look at me. I am not a poor person but I don’t have all that money.”

He said the campaign to soil his image started last year when some politicians in a meeting with President Museveni claimed that he [Masaba] is a supporter of Amama Mbabazi, the former prime minister.

He claimed that some of these people using some of his opponents working with rogue elements within the intelligence services are manufacturing false reports that he is a double dealer, who works with the NRM during the day and the opposition at night.