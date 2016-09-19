Related Stories

How age-limit MP lost battle Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI & SADAB KITATTA KAAYA

Robert Kafero Ssekitoleeko

MPs desert Ssekitooleko as cabinet moves to incorporate the bill among constitutional amendment proposals



When Nakifuma MP Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko asked for a second time to move his private member’s bill in parliament on Wednesday, he was hopeful that he would get the green light to proceed.

It was an opportunity for him to table a controversial bill that sought to raise the retirement age for judges. However, critics opposed the bill, believing it was a ploy to amend article 102 (b) of the constitution and remove the 75-year cap on the president’s age.

But once speaker Rebecca Kadaga opened debate on the motion, the Nakifuma legislator could only look on in disbelief as speaker after speaker shot down the motion.

Gen Kahinda Otafiire , the minister of justice and constitutional affairs, reminded the House that government last year undertook to appoint a constitution review commission.

“As the steward of constitutional affairs, I cannot pronounce myself on this motion before I have consulted my cabinet colleagues because we are collectively responsible for what we submit here at parliament and what we put out to the country.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Mukitale Birahwa (Buliisa) accused Ssekitooleko of copying the contents of the legal and parliamentary affairs in the ninth parliament.

“…I want parliament and government to reduce the damage we are currently doing to our public relations. The matter [bill] being presented here was processed by a committee of this parliament [last year],” he said.

“In intellectual [terms] we would call this plagiarism. So, what is the intention of trying to kill what parliament has already processed?”



BREAKING POINT

Mukitale warned that he had nine constitutional amendment proposals of his own, and if the speaker allowed Ssekitooleko’s motion, he would also make a move. In the end, Kadaga delivered the devastating blow. She ruled that Ssekitooleko’s bill should be shelved until government brings an omnibus bill incorporating all the constitutional amendment proposals.

She said: “I have not seen the urgency of this one [bill] and the urgency of the others, which were deferred by government. Less than one year ago, government said these are not urgent and this [Ssekitooleko’s bill] was one of them. The danger we stand if we allow this motion, is that I will not have any reason not to allow other motions for many amendments of the constitution…I think parliament is not a football field where you just kick balls; it is a serious house and we should treat ourselves with respect.”

That ruling drew a loud applause. Many excited MPs jumped and danced in jubilation.



THE DRAMA

When the speaker called for MPs seconding the motion, Ssekitooleko said his first seconder, Paul Amoru (Dokolo north MP), was out of the country.

He then asked Annet Nyakecho (Tororo North) to fill the void. But when she stood up to second the motion, several MPs interrupted her and for one, William Nzoghu (Busoga North)said it was not in order for Nyakecho to second the motion because her election has been successfully challenged in court.

At this point, Kadaga urged MPs with petitions hanging on their heads not to second the motion. Asked to find another seconder, a visibly-panicky Ssekitooleko picked Jackson Kafuuzi Karugaba (Kyaka South). Yet again, several MPs rejected Karugaba with Monica Amoding claiming that he is practicing as a lawyer with MPs among his clients.

At this point, Kadaga ruled that the bill be shelved. Several legislators were excited. “This stupid and unpopular motion must never be heard of again because what he was trying to do was to defile parliament,” Nzoghu said.

BETRAYAL

In a separate interview, Ssekitooleko expressed disappointment that MPs who promised to back him later chickened out.

“They exhibited a high degree of immorality...if you come and agree with me in principle that you would support the motion and then go out in the open and disown me, that’s being immoral,” Ssekitooleko said.

He declined to name names but said NRM had agreed to support his bid.

“If the government chief whip [Ruth Nankabirwa] came out and openly mobilized support for my motion, there are some NRM MPs I wouldn’t expect to oppose it because her involvement was proof that NRM had endorsed it,” Ssekitooleko said.

The MP said President Museveni should be ware because some of his colleagues can’t be trusted.

“Many of them are double-faced; what they do in private, they can’t do in the open,” he said.

“We have been working well with my NRM colleagues but I think they turned against me because they had expected a monetary incentive that did not come,” Ssekitooleko added.

In a strange twist, a group of NRM supporters stormed parliament on Thursday protesting against the rejection of Ssekitooleko’s bill. The group calling itself Lift Age Limit NRM taskforce led by one Alex Bagyenyi and one Elly Tumwine carried a four-page petition to the speaker.



