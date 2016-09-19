Related Stories

Man who attempted suicide at Mabirizi complex discharged Written by Zurah Nakabugo

Mustafa Lule after he had been discharged from Mulago hospital

Lule’s mother seeks Shs 2.5m for further medical attention



Mustafa Lule, who attempted to commit suicide at Mabirizi complex in downtown Kampala, got a second shot at life on Friday after Mulago national referral hospital released him to return home.

Dr Ronald Mbiine of Mulago hospital confirmed to The Observer that Lule was discharged. However, he declined to disclose any more information about the 17-year-old’s case, citing confidentiality clauses.

But even before he could leave for Kawempe, where he resides, Lule was coming up to terms with the enormity of a recovery process that will include regular hospital visits, spare cash, patience and a strength of character.

Speaking to The Observer on Friday, shortly before Lule was discharged, his mother, Amatu Namakula, said the already-financially-stressed family will continue to be saddled with medical bills for the foreseeable future.

“We have been released but the doctors have told us to return on Monday [today, September 19] for another scan on the head, chest and other parts of the body. However, my major problem now is lack of funds for the scan and an operation on his arm,” she said.

According to Namakula, who says Lule’s medical bills have already reached Shs 2 million, she will need another Shs 2.5m for the upcoming reviews.

“Relatives and friends have been fundraising,” she said of the source of the earlier finances.

Namakula, who is unemployed, says they will be in need of similar generosity to meet the new bills. She says she does not have spousal support, having separated with Lule’s father, Siriman Ssebirumbi, a while back.

By the time he was discharged, Lule said he was not in pain, adding; “I can sit, eat and move.” Doctors at Mulago have told Lule they will need to perform an operation on his left arm, which broke on impact when he fell on the car which was parked by the roadside.

A psychiatrist who carried out an assessment of Lule’s condition has also recommended that they visit Butabika hospital after two weeks, but Namakula says that will also need money.

Lule would also have had to contend with the long arm of the law, given that the penal code says, “any person who attempts to kill himself or herself commits a misdemeanour.”

But Lule is lucky that the police have decided to look the other way, as Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Emillian Kayima, confirmed to The Observer.

“Committing suicide is... a crime, and someone can be arrested and charged for attempted suicide. However, for Lule’s case, we are not pursuing the charges against him now,” he said.

Lule says he fell off the six-storied building due to work-related stress, which was exacerbated when he was sacked.

“I was working as a marketing officer at Trust Machine Link Ltd in Kiyembe, Kampala, which deals in sewing machines. The job was part of my life which was giving me food, accommodation, clothes and connecting me to important people. I thought I couldn’t survive without it,” he says.

Having got a second bite at living, Lule is hopeful that the outpouring of public support will not stop now that he has left hospital. His wish is that the public supports him with seed capital for his own sewing machines sales and repair business, since he already has skills in that area.

Incidents of people committing suicide in public places as a form of protest are becoming commonplace. In March 2012, Justine Nalugya jumped to her death from the 14th floor of Workers House, an action repeated to fatal effect by 26-year-old Annet Ashaba two years later.

In July 2012, police arrested Innocent Muhangi for attempting suicide at Mulago hospital, while on December 9, 2015, Deus Kabisire, 25, jumped off the last floor of Mabirizi complex and crashed to his death.



