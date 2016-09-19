Related Stories

Police shake up: the inside story Written by JOHNSON TAREMWA

Details Created: 19 September 2016 Print

Print Email

Kale Kayihura

In a bid to streamline the operations of the police force, the Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura last week reshuffled divisional police commanders (DPCs) in Kampala and halted the operations of the police flying squad.

The reshuffle, sources said, is connected to several complaints against some of the officers. In a security meeting last week, Kayihura was told that some DPCs work on orders of politicians and influential businesspeople who pay them to help them in their local conflicts. He said he would not tolerate such behaviour.

“Some DPCs connive with CID officers and sit on files after receiving bribes from rich people and I will not allow this,” a source quoted Kayihura as having said.

The Observer understands that Kayihura had earlier received information from his intelligence officers that majority of DPCs are involved in bribery, corruption and abuse of office and have failed to do their work.

Sources added that it was after the meeting that Kayihura made a reshuffle which was released on Wednesday evening by his deputy Okoth Ochola. The list includes the vocal Muhammad Kirumira, who was removed from Old Kampala police and transferred to Buyende as DPC. Kirumira’s transfer came as a surprise considering that he is credited for fighting the criminal gang popularly known as Kifeesi and for the reduction of crime along Namirembe road.

Sixteen other senior and mid-ranking officers were transferred. Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi said the changes take immediate effect. Kaweesi said any delay of officers to move to their new stations will attract punishment.

“Some officers delay to report to their new places of work after handing over offices and this delays our work,” he said.

FLYING SQUAD DISBANDED

Besides shuffling the DPCs, Kayihura has also stopped all the operations of the flying squad operations countrywide after reports that its operatives torture and extort money from suspects. The squad’s mandate was to tackle aggravated armed robbery, murder, car theft and other serious crimes.

The Observer understands that President Museveni instructed Kayihura to halt Flying Squad activities after receiving damning revelations from security agencies. The unit was formed in 2001 to crack down on armed robberies and morphed from Operation Wembley which was headed by Brig EllyKayanja, a former deputy director of Internal Security Organisation (ISO).

The unit has been commanded by several high-ranking officers that include; James Magara, Charles Kataratambi, Herman Owomugisha, Nixon Asingwire, Joel Aguma and most recently Herbert Muhangi.

Insiders told us the majority of the operatives in the squad are former criminals who have been “rehabilitated”.

“Most of the operatives were armed robbers who surrendered themselves for fear of being shot because they were already identified,” said a source.

The source says after surrendering, Kayihura deployed them to fight armed robbery because they knew all the tricks. We have been told that they are paid a monthly retainer fee of Shs 250,000 in addition to field allowances.

Some, we were told, had done a nice job but many went rogue.

“Some have repented from doing evil while others use the unit resources like guns, cars and fuel to commit more crimes,” said an insider.

We have been told that when some operatives commit serious offences, they run away with guns which they again use in robberies and other related crimes.

OTHER OFFICERS TRANSFERRED BY GEN KAYIHURA

NO. POLICE OFFICER OLD STATION NEW STATION 1. John Twinomugisha Commander, Field Police Unit Oil and Gas unit, Hoima 2. Michael Kasigire DPC, Kira Road police DPC, Nakasongola 3. Bernard Katwala Wakiso Kiryandongo 4. Hilary Mukiza Kajjansi Otuke 5. Cosmas Ruganzu Staff Officer, Kampala Metropolitan Deputy RPC, Busoga North 6. Hashim Kasinga Kawempe Mayuge 7. Peter Ocen Kakiri Nsangi 8. Boniface Kinyera Naggalama Mukono 9. Charles Nsaba Nakasongola Old Kampala 10. Kenneth Muhirwe Buyende Kampala Metropolitan, Staff Officer 11. Frantile Rwamusai Nebbi Katwe 12. Watwali Mayina Rukungiri Kawempe 13. Fred Ahimbisibwe Mukono Nebbi 14. Richard Emuna Luweero Rukungiri 15. Henry Kisubi Nsangi Kakiri 16. Jesca Naawe Entebbe Naggalama.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.