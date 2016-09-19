Related Stories

UHRC boss Kaggwa calls for land bill referendum Written by Sulaiman Kakaire

Details Created: 19 September 2016 Print

Print Email

The chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission, Med Kaggwa, has advised government to conduct a national referendum on the proposed amendment that will enable government to acquire land in public interest before payment of the private owner.

Speaking at the third national conference on economic, social and cultural rights last week, Kaggwa said decisions over the right to property must involve the larger population since they derive a livelihood from land.

“If there is a matter that calls for a referendum, this is the matter,” he said.

Last month, while announcing plans to introduce the bill, the minister of lands, Betty Amongi, argued that it would ease the procedure to acquire land for public works. She said the current law delays government projects.

However, Kaggwa argues that if government is to amend the Act, the new law must conform with the wishes of the majority of ordinary Ugandans. Dr Rose Nakayi, a lecturer of land law at Makerere University, said the current legal framework is progressive and any amendment must be to improve it.

“If we amend the law and remove the protection, it will amount to making people more vulnerable. This is using the law to sanction activities that violate the rights of the people,” she said.

The dialogue was convened by two NGOs; Global Rights Alert and Human Rights Network.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



