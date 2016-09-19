Related Stories

Inside the woeful life of a refugee in her own country Written by Benon Herbert Oluka

Details Created: 19 September 2016 Print

Print Email

The girl shivered. Endlessly. The lone white cotton bed sheet covering her one-week-old body seemed too inadequate to deflect the biting morning cold.

At Kakopo Internally-Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the western Hoima district, Lucy Onyer had just finished bathing her baby, Trinity Nyayenga. It seemed inexplicable why the 28-year-old mother wasn’t doing enough to keep her daughter warm. We didn’t take long to know the reason.

“I don’t have a blanket,” Onyer said when reminded to provide extra covering for her baby.

As it turned out, blankets are not the only thing that Onyer lacks. Due to the fact that there is no health centre within a four-mile radius of the camp, the mother of four delivered Nyayenga at home.

“I have not been able to take my baby for immunisation,” she said. “If my child gets sick, there is no money to take her to the health centre for treatment,” she said.

Although she is in the early days of breastfeeding, Onyer is also woefully short of a nourishing diet.

“There is no food,” she said. “In a day, I eat only one meal.”

Lucy Onyer with her baby Trinity

Since the start of oil exploration, a lot has been written about the negative impact associated developments have had on the lives of people living in the Bunyoro sub-region. People have been displaced from their land, families have broken up, and even vices such as sexual abuse have increased.

However, many locals tell the tales of their suffering with some reservations; they keep away some bitter facts in a bid to preserve the little dignity they have left. But the downside is that outsiders don’t quite get the raw, unembellished picture, and so they don’t really get to feel what the victims face on an almost daily basis.

This is why the sight of Nyayenga’s shivering helpless baby was so powerful that her story needed to be told on its own. The little girl’s pitiful image spoke volumes about her sad present, her bleak future long before she even learns to say a word.

When The Observer requested Onyer to let her into their lives, she obliged. The hut that they live in is eight by five feet. One needs to bend in order to enter, and it is perpetually dark on the inside like it’s night all the time.

Part of the wall is built out of mud, while the other is covered using grass thatches. Onyer, who lives with her husband Pascalino Munguriek, uses a stretched-out polythene bag as a curtain by day and a door by night.

Inside the hut, one of the many built just three to five metres from each other, the only possessions that Onyer has are a worn-out mat, a yellow 20-litre jerrycan, and a saucepan with a heavy coat of black soot.

“I had some other things but when we were evicted from our land, my saucepans, mattresses and clothes were all burnt,” she reveals, with the same grave, intense look that she wore throughout our conversation.

A walk through the camp shows that there are very many little versions of Nyayenga; children who have grown in squalid huts that are not fit for even pigs in urban areas. They play bare-chested and barefooted in the morning cold. For breakfast, their parents roast dry maize, which is forced down with porridge or cold water.

A section of Kakopo camp

Nelson Tich, the sub-county speaker for Bugambe, where Onyer’s camp is found, said the 225 families at Kakopo camp were evicted from their initial land in Rwamutonga on August 25, 2014 by two local businessmen. The duo colluded to secure land titles for up to 400 acres of land in the area with the hope of selling the land when the oil industry takes off.

The chairman of Kakopo camp, Alex Latim, said since the sudden, violent eviction, and the subsequent court cases as the community tried to reclaim what they lost, their fortunes have turned to misfortunes.

“On the land where we stayed, we were ok. We also felt rich. Our children would go to school. But right now we are stuck because life is hard in the camp,” he said.

In such conditions, Onyer worries about the future of her child.

“In the camp, I fear because my child’s future cannot be good,” she said. “I would want to be restored back to my land and for the government to compensate us for what these people have put us through.”

Asked how her fortunes would be changed if the community repossessed the land from which they were evicted, for the first time Onyer breaks into a smile.

“When I am back on my land, there will be food,” she enthused. “We can even eat meat and chicken, and my child will grow up to be strong.”



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.