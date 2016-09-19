Related Stories

Wolokoso: Kahinda Otafiire ‘invents’ yawning fashion Written by Observer Media Ltd

Yawning, scientists tell us, is a natural body expression that usually signals exhaustion, hunger or sleep.

Yet when Gen Kahinda Otafiire, the minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, yawned endlessly last week, MPs on the committee on Human Rights were left wondering what the controversial minister was trying to communicate.

“Hwaauuu…um..,” Otafiire yawned while pronouncing the word “human.”

The sound that came out of him did not only scare and cause uneasiness amongst the MPs, it triggered bouts of laughter from the parliamentary journalists.

After the meeting, one of the MPs commented: “General is a real justice minister, he did justice to himself without even saying excuse me.”

Another MP chipped in: “Yeah, I am now waiting to hear if journalists who were recording will play the yawning sound on their radios.” Well, Wolokoso thinks the minister could have invented a new form of yawning. “Uuuuhhmm..





MP can’t pronounce Kikuubo



Some names of places can be that tricky and disturbing to mention especially if one is a “stranger” in a certain region.

Many persons have previously thought that the easiest names to pronounce are those for places in the central region but this is proving not to be the case amongst some MPs in the house.

Ask Christopher Akorikimoi Kipterit, the MP for Upe/ Pokot, who spent more than ten seconds trying to pronounce the word, Kikuubo when MPs were meeting officials from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards last week.

“When we visited Kikiki, Ki…., Kuku, Kikuku……” he laboured before his colleague Rosemary Nauwat, the Amudat Woman MP, came to his rescue.

Akorikimoi appeared relieved and with a smile, said: “Yeah…..that one, we found so many products when we visited which looked fake, they are mostly Chinese-made, why do you allow such products?”





Nambooze’s ‘no alcohol bill’ puts the MP in a fix



When Betty Nambooze, the Mukono municipality MP, mobilized colleagues for an interaction about the bill she intends to bring limiting alcohol consumption, she thought many knew the dangers of alcohol abuse.

Little did she know that one or two of her colleagues enjoy their beer while others cruised to parliament after drowning their supporters in alcohol.

Indeed, during the meeting which was also attended by members from a civil society organization, Uganda Alcohol Policy Alliance (UAPA), Andrew Kaluya, the Kigulu south MP, said alcohol was a good campaign tool.

“Most MPs here will tell you that at their campaign rallies alcohol had to be there because voters would ask for it and if one didn’t buy, they would see supporters leaving the campaign venue,” Kaluya said.

Irked by Kaluya’s statement, Nambooze shot back: “Honourable member, those who used alcohol have been dismissed from parliament [for bribery]. The Parliamentary Elections Act is against that.. You can only give a soda but not alcohol; so, it is not true to say that alcohol was a major campaign tool.”

Kaluya’s submission “shocked” fellow legislators and journalists. Yet some of them later admitted in the corridors that they too had whetted the throats of their supporters not with water but with the bitter drink.





When MP Isiagi faced hard time



While he insists he never misused Mulago hospital money while he served there as an accountant, Patrick Isiagi Opolot, the MP for Kachumbala, is yet to convince everyone, including some of his colleagues.

Recently while appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Isiagi was made to take an oath before he explained why he deposited Shs 8bn on individual accounts as facilitation for research and other activities.

Isiagi said the individuals on whose accounts he deposited the money did the work they were supposed to do and accounted for it. Still, some members were not convinced by explanation. Agago Woman MP Judith Franca Akello shot back: “Can you now repent that you misused the Shs 8bn. Please, Honourable repent.”

Later the committee asked Isiagi to leave the room so that they could make further consultations. However, his troubles followed him outside the committee room as inquisitive journalists pounced on him. Isiagi lamented that working at Mulago was tough.

“Challenges are too many. I don’t have the memory to remember how many accounts I deposited money to. It happened three years ago but MPs think I used the money for my campaigns. It is not true,” he said.