Related Stories

IPU-IGAD meeting opened today in Kamuli

The speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has defended the decision to convene the Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU-IGAD) executive council meeting at her hotel, Century hotel in Kamuli, saying there was need for delegates to see the countryside.



The 9th IPU-IGAD executive council meeting kicked off this morning at Century Hotel in the eastern Uganda. The two-day meeting has attracted speakers and representatives of parliaments from Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, Djibouti, Kenya and Somalia.



The decision by Kadaga to host the meeting at her hotel raised eyebrows with some sections of the public accusing her of conflict of interest. However, Kadaga defended the decision, saying that on many occasions such meetings are held in Kampala where delegates fly in, sit in city hotels and go back to the airport without knowing the country.



She says they decided to show the IGAD delegates where Ugandans live, how they cope and the development challenges they face. Kadaga who also doubles as the Kamuli Woman MP, told the delegates their presence in her constituency will improve their knowledge about Uganda.

“We chose to bring you here for three main reasons. First; it was in response to your request. When we were meeting in Addis Ababa in July 2016, it was indicated by our chair, Hon. [Abadula] Gemeda, the Speaker of the national assembly of Ethiopia, that had it not been for a shortage of time his plans was to take us to an upcountry venue rather than the capital. So following that discussion, we have brought you here to a rural part of Uganda”, Kadaga said.



IPU-IGAD seeks to promote unity and strengthen ties of cooperation among IGAD member states of parliament, promote peace, security, stability within the IGAD sub-region, promote good governance, transparency, rule of law within IGAD member states among others.

Kadaga who is also the vice president of the IPU executive council, said the meeting will have to think critically on the security situation in the member states.

"We are meeting at a time when South Sudan and Somalia still miss peace and security; when climate change is devastating our region; when many women and girls are still subjected to cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment and torture under the name of cultural values", Kadaga observed.



She said many people in IGAD member states still die due to poverty, hunger, malnutrition, disease, human sacrifice and trafficking. Kadaga also decried the dispossession of cultural and traditional assets from community members in the name of promoting foreign investments and modernization.



She said there is need for the IPU-IGAD executive council meeting to ponder on whether enough has been done to protect the people in the region.



“The question we need to ask ourselves we parliamentarians, have we done enough to protect our people from the miseries, economic exploitation, weather vagaries, bad governance, retrogressive and outdated cultural practices and other forms of dehumanisation?” she said.



“Have we used our traditional tools of legislation, of oversight, of representation to champion the interests of our people? Have we used our regional and international parliamentary forums to advance the interests of our people? Have we fully exploited the potential of IPU-IGAD to combat the vices that undermines the progress of our people in the region?”



Kadaga also implored the delegates to deliberate on how to re-engineer the organization to deliver its objectives faster and effectively.

“We expect out of this [meeting]; a strategy and work plan to increase the vitality and visibility of IPU-IGAD. Two; I expect [that] we shall come up with a schedule of activities and programs to execute under the auspices of IPU-IGAD in the immediate, short and long-term. Three; commitments from the parliaments in the region to meet their financial contributions to IPU-IGAD and to attend IPU-IGAD.



Four; commitment from IPU-IGAD secretariat to ensure value for money for the funds made available to the organisation. Five; review the structure of IPU secretariat with the view to make it professional and staffed with highly qualified and motivated personnel”, she said.



Mohamed Adam, the secretary general of IPU-IGAD, said the region has enormous challenges, such as peace that has eluded some member states.



He called on parliamentarians from the Inter-Government Authority on Development (IGAD) to ensure all leaders double their efforts to attain peace in all member states and hunt for resources to combat poverty, environmental degradation and human trafficking among other challenges.



“Without peace we can’t develop, without security no investor will come, any little problem the investor will leave. Investors are cowards, they don’t want to invest their money in a country where there is no security…We have enormous challenges, the main is lack of peace and we have to face that collectively. Because if there is a problem in one country, whether it is South Sudan, whether it is Somalia it is going to affect the neighbouring countries in addition to the people in the same country. So this is an essential issue and representatives of people in the region we have to face it together, we have to help each other socially, economically, politically to maintain peace”, he said.