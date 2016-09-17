Related Stories

Wakiso teacher handed 20 years in jail for sodomising pupils Written by URN

17 September 2016

The teacher confessed to sodomising up to 6 boys

Ronald Isabirye, a teacher at Bethel primary school in Entebbe in Wakiso district is to spend the next 20 years in prison for sodomising up to six minors.



Justice Wilson Masalu Musene handed Isabirye the 20-year jail sentence on his own plea of guilt. Isabirye had sought a 15-year-jail term for cooperating with the justice system.



Until last month, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions was struggling to find evidence beyond the boys' testimonies and medical forms before proceeding with the trial of Isabirye who has been on remand in Luzira prison since his arrest in 2013.

According to state prosecutor George Bigirwa, a few weeks ago, the suspect informed court that he would plead guilty to the charges in exchange for a lenient sentence.



"A number of lawyers were visiting Luzira prison to sensitize inmates on plea bargaining when he volunteered," Bigirwa told URN. Isabirye reportedly asked court to give him a 15-year jail term on grounds that he had accepted his mistake, regrets it and has not wasted court's time. However, prosecution contested the number of years saying the nature of offence is cruel and grievous.



Prosecution asked court to give the suspect 20 years to serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders. In his judgment on Friday, Justice Musene convicted Isabirye to 20 years imprisonment for each of the 6 counts of defilement to run concurrently. "The sentence is meant to serve as a warning to all perpetrators," he said.



Aggravated defilement is criminal offence whose maximum sentence in the Penal code is death. Details of the case are that back in February 2013, while conducting holiday classes Isabirye sodomised his pupils.



One of the pupils got complications and was taken to Entebbe hospital before he was referred to Mulago hospital. The 7-year-old pupil confessed that his teacher had sodomised him, which promoted his mother to file a complaint at Ssissa Police post.



When news of Isabirye's arrest spread in the village, five other boys including two brothers aged 12 and 13 years informed their parents that they had also been abused by the teacher. The parents voluntarily brought the boys to police who recorded statements pinning the teacher.



"One day teacher (Isabirye) came home to charge his mobile phone. He asked me to follow him to a maize garden where he abused me," said one of the boys, a pupil at St. Kizito primary school. The other victims were from Bethel Primary and Sacred Heart Nalubudde in Ssissa sub-county



