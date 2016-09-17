Related Stories

Police yesterday arrested 15 Chinese nationals and two Ugandans working at Sunbelt Textiles Ltd in Jinja for allegedly abusing their female employees.
They were arrested by police in an operation led by Erick Sakwa, the Jinja deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) on Friday following numerous complaints from the victims.
Sakwa told reporters that they were forced to storm the factory after receiving numerous complaints from female workers that they are forced to have sex with the Chinese nationals in order to keep their jobs.
"We have received complaints that the Chinese bosses are sexually abusing the workers, especially women. They have also failed to give workers their contracts and appointment letters," he said.
A female employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said young girls are sexually abused by top bosses before they are employed.
It also emerged later that the Chinese nationals are illegally in the country, since they don't have official documents authorizing their stay. The identities of the suspects were not readily available.
Andrew Walusimbi, the Jinja district Labour Officer has appealed to the employees to report cases of mistreatment by their employers.
