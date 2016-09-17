Related Stories

Rio Paralympics 2016: Uganda’s Emong wins silver Written by URN

Details Created: 17 September 2016 Print

Print Email

Uganda's lone athlete at the Paralympics games 2016, David Emong today morning won silver after coming second in the T46 Men's class of 1500m race in Rio.



Emong came second with a time of 4:00:62 while Algeria's Nouioua Samir came first with 3:59:46. Samir is a seven time Paralympics medalist. Australia's Roeger Michael came third winning Bronze.

David Emong celebrates winning silver at Rio

26-year-old Emong who hails from Karamoja emerged from the fourth position to over take Australia's Roeger Micheal who was in the second position. Nouioua however maintained the lead in the first position.

David Emong is the only Ugandan athlete to participate in the Paralympics games in Brazil. Rwanda's Muvunyi Hermers finished fifth with a time of 4:05:19 while Ethiopia's Haile Hailu finished six.

Emong also registered a personal best (PB) in the Men’s 400m in Round 1 Heat 3 on Friday when he clocked 58.30 - coming fifth. Emong previously participated in the London Paralympics games in 2012 where he came fourth.