Related Stories

Kiiza wants FDC recognised as 'official opposition'

Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Winnie Kiiza wants parliament to amend the rules of procedure to create a position of a deputy LoP so as to efficiently run the opposition secretariat.



In her submission to the Rules, Privileges and Discipline committee on Thursday this week, Kiiza noted that the absence of the LoP has often created a leadership gap in parliament, prompting the opposition chief whip to step in.



Kiiza, says a deputy LoP will also provide leadership to opposition MPs; present alternative policies to those of government, appoint members to and chair the shadow cabinet when the LoP, who is provided for in the Administration of Parliament Act, is absent.



“The Administration of Parliament Act says we shall have such numbers of shadow ministers and leaders operating alongside those in government. Now, in our government we have a deputy prime minister. And actually they are three, but for us we are just talking about a one deputy of the LoP because in the absence of the LoP there is virtually nobody who is supposed to take up the responsibilities of the LoP. And this LoP is not a machine, is not an angel - is equally a human being and by virtual of our parliamentary work will not be in parliament 24/7. In the absence of this LoP who else can take charge. That is why government also has the vice president”, she submitted.



Also among the amendments proposed by Kiiza is introduction of a clause to distinguish between the party referred to as the official opposition and other parties in opposition. Kiiza wants the party with the highest number of MPs to be the ‘official opposition’.



“Since we started multi-party politics, FDC has been collaborating very well with other opposition political parties. In our shadow cabinet, we have always appointed members of other political parties and this has gone on well with us. So how they will appoint the deputy LoP will still be the mandate of the opposition not parliament. So it will still rest within the ambits of the party that forms the majority in terms of numerical strength and it is the party that is leading the opposition”, she said.



However, this proposal was questioned by a section of MPs including Makindye Ssabagabo municipality MP, Emmanuel Ssempala who says other opposition parties should have been consulted on the matter.



“When I talked to my party chief [whip] of the Democratic Party, he said, I also don’t know [about the proposal]. Then I said, but if we’re in the opposition and we have a leader of opposition who is not even consulting us, shall we cooperate in the opposition? It becomes a bit tricky and I don’t know if we should have the same position in parliament or the Leader of Opposition with [her] party have their position and the others with their position. Then it becomes a bit confusing”, Ssempala says.



Kitagwenda county MP, Abbas Agaba, suggested that in FDC's quest to be recognised as the official opposition, it should at least cede certain key positions including the proposed deputy LoP to other opposition parties.



“You are looking at one party with the biggest numbers. What about the other parties which are also in opposition. The easier cover was to say; Leader of Opposition meaning you have a party providing leadership to the opposition and definitely that is the party with the highest numbers which is in opposition. If we say, the deputy Leader of Opposition should come from the party in opposition with the third largest number of MPs, would it work for the opposition?” Agaba asked.



Pallisa county MP Jacob Opolot said that defining FDC as the bigger party may split the opposition.



“What provision do you have for the other parties? I want to give an example of our case here where you have FDC, DP, UPC and others that might come in in future. Because when you’re talking of deputy LoP it’s like we’re really concentrating on the party with the second largest number of seats”, Opolot said.



While Agago North MP, Professor Ogenga Latigo supported the creation of the deputy LoP position, he was against a proposal to create the Leader of Opposition's time, similar to prime minister's time, where MPs may put questions to the LoP relating to actions of opposition parties represented in parliament.



“We are not the party in power. The essence of having that big power to the party in power is that they are the ones who actually have policies that are being implemented.

We can only react to them and so when I was Leader of Opposition, every shadow minister had a response to a ministerial policy statement and it was tabled before the House and they were also discussed together with the other ones. I think that was removed later. Parliament when it comes to certain things they don’t have time, when it comes to responding to their responsibilities they also don’t seem to have time. So the argument about time sometimes will not rhyme”, he said.



The committee is holding hearings to amend the Rules of Procedure, which regulate the conduct of MPs, both in the chamber and committees of Parliament.