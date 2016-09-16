Related Stories

Police 'save' NWSC staff from lynching by Kabale students Written by URN

Police in Kabale was forced to fire live bullets to rescue National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) officials who were attacked by students of African College of Commerce and Technology last evening.



The incident occurred on Thursday at around 6pm when a team of about eight NWSC staff attempted to close what they called an illegal underground drilled water source in Kabale municipality.



The officials led by Lenny Otai, the Kabale area manager accused the college administration of drilling water from underground without any authorization. The water is used for preparation of meals among other chores, which according to Otai, exposes them to hygiene related illnesses.



Otai says that closure of the water system at the college is part of on-going operations against illegal water sources in Kabale. He adds that the college administration was warmed several times to switch to treated water sources, but ignored the plea.

Police keeping guard at African College of Commerce & Technology

The team dismantled the water system and poured black chemicals in the tank to stop its use. However, during the process, the students turned violent and started pelting stones which injured two officials.



Police immediately sealed off the college and fired live bullets to disperse the rowdy students. Police also whisked away the water officials from the scene. Joan Akunda, a second year student of accountancy says they could not let NWSC dismantle the lone water source at the college.



Adrian Ndemere, the director for African College of Commerce and Technology refutes accusations that the water is used to prepare meals.



“This water was meant to be used in hostels for flashing and also for training our students. It is unfortunate that NWSC and team came into our compound and removed the water pump, poured oil in the water systems without even informing us, without consulting us…my principal rang me that people are destroying your water system and when I went out, I found a team of NWSC surrounded by students and other people from this community who actually wanted to lynch them”, he said.



Kabale district police commander Dickens Bindeeba says that police will for a while provide water to the college using police fire fighting vehicle because the water source is already contaminated.



“There was a fracas whereby the NWSC staff came over to see how ACC are having their alternative source of water. They entered a school, they were instead held inside and they called us that we come and rescue them. When we came we had a brief crisis meeting with staff of NWSC and staff of ACC", he said.