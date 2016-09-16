Related Stories

Military court can try MP Kabaziguruka - High court Written by URN

MP Michael Kabaziguruka in military court earlier

The High Court in Kampala has ruled that the General Court Martial has the jurisdiction to try Nakawa division MP Michael Kabaziguruka who is facing treason charges.



The ruling was made this morning in response to an appeal in which Kabaziguruka and others were challenging their trial at the court saying that it is unlawful for them to face trial before the army court because they never committed a service offence as stipulated in the UPDF Act.



Kabaziguruka and 22 others are accused of committing acts of treachery by infiltrating the defense forces and engaging in activities intended to overthrow the government of President Museveni by force of arms. The offenses were reportedly committed between February and June this year, in the districts Kampala, Wakiso and Luweero.



Through his lawyer Ladislaus Rwakafuzi, Kabaziguruka argued that the charges against him were politically motivated. He added that the Makindye-based court does not have the capacity to impartially handle political offenses because it is appointed by President Museveni, who, in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, can influence its decisions.



But High court judge Patricia Basaza says the matters have already been a subject of adjudication in superior courts and are settled points. Basaza adds that article 119 of the UPDF Act remains operational until it is repealed and declared unconstitutional by a competent court.



Part of the act stipulates that every person, not otherwise subject to military law, who aids or abets a person subject to military law in the commission of a service offence, is subject to military law and can be tried in military courts as appropriate.



“I opine that the applicant’s contentions of lack of impartiality of the General Court Martial on the basis of their perceived weaknesses in the UPDF Act 2015 falls squarely within the ambits of article 137 of the Constitution. I therefore do not agree with the submissions of the applicant’s counsel that this court has power under article 139 of the Constitution to deal with. In the same spirit until the provisions are restructured under the UPDF Act the complaint by the applicant are repealed or declared unconstitutional by a competent court they will remain valid and enforceable”, she said.



Kabaziguruka is charged alongside Captain Andrew Ojok, Captain Emmanuel Tebesigwa, James Makagi, Privates; Jacob Obua, Shafik Masembe, Benon Tugume, Paul Agutti, Justine Olwel, Bilal Asuman, Godfrey Amonde, Ambrose Auyo and Richard Odoma, among others.



Kabazigurka’s lawyer Rwakafuzi noted that the presiding judge did not address their concern in totality adding that the judge did not pronounce herself on whether the applicant can have a fair trial before the General Court Martial.



“Not internal affair, this internal security like robbery, like adultery these are internal matters which are dealt with by our civil courts. That is what we wanted the court to pronounce itself on. You see, these were just political matters but for her, she just talked generally about the jurisdiction of the court and she said that the issue of fairness can only be taken to the Constitutional court. That is not true, we’ve been very specific about the president himself who said that Kabaziguruka wanted to kill him, the president himself is the one who has appointed the court. Those are the issues the judge should have decided on where a president sets up a court to try out a specific person”, he said.



Kabaziguruka was sent back to Kigo prison














