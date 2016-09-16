Related Stories

Obote family split over Museveni connections Written by Sulaiman Kakaire

Jimmy Akena (C) with President Museveni

Lira municipality MP Jimmy Akena’s friendship with President Museveni and the ruling NRM has deepened the political rift within the Obote family.

Until his death in 2005, former president Apollo Milton Obote was a sharp critic of President Museveni, but the latter has since wooed some members of the family, creating discomfort among those who do not approve of his overtures.

Obote’s son Akena, the disputed UPC leader, last year was said to be negotiating a memorandum of understanding with NRM, raising eyebrows. Three months ago, more eyebrows were raised when Akena’s wife, Betty Amongi, was appointed minister of lands, housing and urban development.

Tony Akaki, 53, Akena’s older brother, is not amused at these developments. On Wednesday, Obote’s first-born and heir told The Observer that his younger brother should decide whether he is with UPC or NRM.

“If somebody wants to cross, cross clean. I have relatives in NRM; I have relatives in DP. I have relatives in UPC. I have relatives who are Muslims, I have relatives who are Christians, I have relatives who don’t believe in God. You can’t say you’re a Christian then at the same time you’re a Muslim. You must be clear,” Akaki said.

Akaki’s political disagreement with Akena got sharper after the latter’s wife Amongi was appointed minister in President Museveni’s government. The Oyam South MP, a UPC lawmaker, was a surprise inclusion in the cabinet announced in June, alongside Beti Kamya, the leader of Uganda Federal Alliance, and Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi of the Democratic Party.

In June, when The Observer published a story about the fallout in the Obote family over Amongi’s appointment, Akaki was reluctant to blame his brother, instead pointing at the wife.

“She [Amongi] is exposed. People always misunderstood the whole thing but Jimmy was the target. We now know who the mole was,” Akaki said then.

Three months later, it appears Akaki has cast his reservations aside.

“There is no need to rehearse it. I am in opposition until I die. You know me very well. I have to uphold the old man’s [Obote] legacy,” Akaki said.

Earlier, on Monday, Akaki was seen sporting a T-shirt with a portrait of Dr Kizza Besigye, the former FDC presidential candidate. The T-shirt also carried Besigye’s defiance message.

Asked whether he had crossed to FDC, Akaki said: “Nobody has crossed but things are very fluid at the moment. I am UPC. I mean everybody in opposition is in defiance...This is a militaristic autocracy,” he said.



AKENA RESPONDS

Akena couldn’t be reached for a comment yesterday. But Tom Omino, the chief of staff in his office, said on his behalf that Akena’s relationship with NRM has been misunderstood.

“They are getting him out of context. You see the people’s problem is failing to understand the times under which we are operating,” Omino said.

“Under the current circumstances, you cannot completely refuse to engage [with NRM]. The issue is at what level do you engage and what limitations.”

According to Omino, the type of engagement Akena has with NRM is purely dialogue on the political transition process.

“He wants to see the country move. We are not going to be trapped in this thing and we cannot move. There won’t be a solution without people sitting down. I know

UPC people are hurt but we have to forgive and chart a way forward,” Omino said.

A couple of months ago, The Observer reported that negotiations were under way to get Akena appointed third deputy prime minister. There would also be three other ministerial slots for Akena’s group.

However, these negotiations appear to have broken down somewhere along the way. Indeed another UPC politician, Ruth Achieng, the former Kole woman MP, had been appointed minister alongside Amongi only for the president to withdraw her appointment later.

According to UPC sources, Akena and Maruzi MP Maxwell Akora were also on Museveni’s original cabinet list. Their names were reportedly withdrawn pending approval by the UPC National Council. Akora is also Akena’s cousin.

It is understood that more than a month ago, Akena appointed a team to collect views from the UPC district conferences on whether his group should join an alliance with NRM. The team is yet to report its findings.

Omino told us: “Views are still being collected and nothing fundamental has been entered between the government and the party.”

He added: “When the right time comes, they will be put to the people. The problem is people are pre-empting matters that have not arisen.”

Although Akena’s relationship with NRM has not been formalised, some members of his group have continued to relate with the ruling party. For instance, Akora was recently appointed by NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) chaired by party chairman Museveni to serve as deputy chairman of parliament’s committee on information and communications technology.

Ideally, leaders of sectoral committees are chosen from amongst NRM members. Insiders have told us that the ongoing consultations are a mere formality that came as an afterthought on Akena’s part, following criticism and reservations from within his own group, the Obote family, and the other group of claimants to the UPC leadership under Joseph Bbossa.

This explains why the national council will be asked to approve Amongi’s appointment retrospectively.



