Related Stories

Principal state attorney Patricia Mutesi

For years, Patricia Mutesi, a principal state attorney, has argued cases in defense of the state.

But an internal job dispute has changed that; she has filed a case in the High court against her boss, the attorney general, after she was overlooked in preference of a junior staffer.

The job in question is for commissioner for civil litigation in the ministry Justice and Constitutional Affairs. It fell vacant last year after Robina Gureme Rwakoojo joined elective politics. Now, Mutesi wants the recent appointment of Martin Mwambutsya to fill the position quashed by court on grounds that he lacks the experience needed.

Government ombudsman, Irene Mulyagonja, was the first to query Mwambutsya’s appointment and asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to explain how Mwambutsya, a senior state attorney, was fast-tracked to commissioner, two ranks above.

Mulyagonja intervened after a staffer at the ministry lodged a complaint that Mwambutsya lacked the three years’ experience necessary to be appointed commissioner for civil litigation.



GENESIS

On September 21, 2015, Hope Byaruhanga, then assistant commissioner, human resources management, at the ministry authored an internal circular advertising vacant positions for commissioner civil litigation and principal state attorney and calling for applications from qualified staff within the ministry.

“The circular also stipulated that in order to qualify for promotion, one must have served in his/her immediate position for a minimum of three years,” Mutesi said.

At the time of the advertisement, Mutesi had been a principal state attorney for five years and, therefore, says she was qualified for promotion to commissioner.

“Consequently, I applied for the position of commissioner on October 2, 2015,” she said.

Around December 2015, she says, Francis Emitu, a senior staff in the human resource department, informed her that principal state attorneys Ben Turyasingura and Henry Oluka had joined her in applying for the job.

“However, whereas interviews of the applicants for principal state attorney were conducted and later appointed two successful candidates, the applicants for the position of commissioner have never been called for interviews to date,” Mutesi says.



MUSEVENI INTERVENTION

Mutesi said that in March this year during the hearing of the presidential election petition at the Supreme court, she was surprised when Mwesigwa Rukutana, the deputy attorney general, introduced Mwambutsya as a commissioner for civil litigation.

Consequently, on June 13, Mutesi said they received a copy of a minute from a one Jagenu, the acting human resource manager, informing staff that on May 18, 2016, the ministry received a letter from President Museveni advising the PSC to regularize the appointment of Mwambutsya as commissioner for civil litigation.

Despite Museveni’s orders, Mutesi said the PSC has not sanctioned Mwambutsya’s instrument of authority.

“The decision by the appointing authority [Museveni] to issue an instrument appointing Mr Mwambutsya as a commissioner contravened the Public Service Act and the public service standing orders,” she said.

The public service standing orders, according to Mutesi, provide that an officer shall not be recommended for promotion unless he has held his substantive position for a minimum period of three years.

“…I’m aware that Martin Mwambutsya was promoted to the rank of senior state attorney in or around August 2015 and [he] lacks the necessary minimum three years’ experience at the rank to qualify for promotion to a principal state attorney,” Mutesi said.

Speaking to The Observer in February, Mwambustya said he didn’t apply for the job but said his was a case of ‘accelerated promotion.’ “Accelerated promotion is allowed and I have got the requisite qualification to be given the job,” Mwambustya said.

“I have qualifications to be appointed a High court judge or an attorney general, who supervises a commissioner,” he added.

Among other things, Mutesi wants court to direct the PSC to conduct the recruitment process for the position of director of civil litigation in accordance with the Public Service Act and public service standing orders.



