Related Stories

Written by JOHNSON TAREMWA

Created: 16 September 2016

Pastor Samuel Kakande at his church

Police has recovered two guns from the church of Pastor Samuel Kakande at Kubbiri, Mulago, and set in motion an investigation to establish how they got there.

On Wednesday, Emilian Kayima, the police spokesman for Kampala metropolitan, confirmed the recovery of the AK47 guns and the subsequent arrest of two people.

“It is true we recovered guns and arrested two people who include the ADC of Pastor Kakande and one Indian [national]. They are helping us with investigations, the rest will be communicated later,” Kayima said.

The case has been registered under file number GEF/015/2016. According to police sources, the guns recovered inside the church on Monday morning are being kept at the Special Investigations Division (SID) in Kireka.

The same sources told us that police were tipped off about a certain Patel Kurash who has been moving around with an unregistered pistol, threatening people.

The police arrested Kurash on Friday evening as he was heading to his home in Kololo. Sources indicate that upon interrogation, he said he had acquired the pistol from Kato Muhanguzi, an aide to Pastor Kakande. Muhanguzi was also promptly arrested.

We have been told that after the arrest, Muhanguzi led the police to Kakande’s church where the two guns were recovered.

“The pair is under detention at SID pending investigations,” said a detective attached to the facility.

It has been suggested that Kakande will be summoned to record a statement, although this will require clearance from the top police bosses.

“You cannot just summon Pastor Kakande without authority from Grace Akullo, the CID director or the IGP himself,” our source said.

Kakande is a controversial religious leader and businessman believed to be well connected in security and political circles.