Related Stories

Written by Edris Kiggundu

16 September 2016

Michael Mugisa

A crippling debt and failure to collect billions in revenue has put officials of the National Forestry Authority (NFA) and MPs on a collision path.

On Wednesday, MPs on the committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) were troubled by NFA officials’ failure to explain how they raked up so much debt or why they failed to collect billions of shillings owed to the authority.

NFA owed various institutions including, National Social Security Fund (NSSF) at least Shs 7.9 billion and had also failed to collect Shs 7.6 billion in revenue. The total figure of debts and uncollected revenue comes to Shs 15.4 billion.

Abdul Katuntu, the chairperson of the committee, led the onslaught against the NFA officials led by board chairman, Gersom Onyango, and executive director Michael Mugisa. He variously described them as “unserious” and “out of touch” with what is happening at the body.

Onyango promised to monitor the managers more closely and said many of the issues raised by the MPs didn’t come up in board meetings.

“It is now that I am realizing that there is a problem [NFA],” Onyango said, cracking up the MPs.

Mugisa told the MPs that the forest body had faced many challenges, which compounded its financial woes. He said court had ordered NFA to pay Shs 4.3 billion to a company, Beachside development limited, which sued for breach of contract.

In addition, the Norwegian fund, Norad, withdrew funding to the body worth Shs 1 billion without any explanation. Still, he could not explain why they had not remitted NSSF contributions despite deducting it from employees’ salaries and why it had failed to pay an outstanding debt of Shs 2.3 billion owed to casual workers and petty contractors.

Mugisa said they have a domestic arrears settlement plan to clear their debts. The MPs were also astounded that NFA had failed to collect Shs 7.6 billion in revenue from firms it contracted to carry out activities in the various forest reserves.

According to documents tabled before the committee, the forestry body demands Shs 1.7 billion from Uganda Telecom, Uganda Electricity Distribution Company (Shs 130 million), Virco holdings (Shs 150 million) and Farm Income Project Shs 617 million.

The MPs directed the body to put its house in order before it makes another appearance in two weeks’ time.



